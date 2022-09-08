Biden and first lady ‘thinking of the Queen her family’, White House says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the health of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily press briefing that Mr Biden “will be updated throughout the day” on what she described as “the concerning news” coming out of the UK regarding the 96-year-old monarch.

Ms Jean-Pierre also said Mr Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden “are thinking of the Queen her family and the people of the United Kingdom” at this time.

Asked whether Mr Biden would make the trip to London for her funeral in the event of the Queen’s death, she responded that such a discussion would be “inappropriate” at this time.

Earlier on Thursday, spokesperson for the National Security Council, John Kirby, told reporters that Mr Biden had spoken about Her Majesty’s situation during a morning video call with allies, including the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

“His and the First Lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the Queen today and her family, Mr Kirby said, adding that Mr Biden had conveyed those sentiments to Ms Truss.

Mr Biden is the 13th US president to serve over the Queen’s seven decades on the throne. He has met her twice during his presidency, with both meetings coming during his trip to the UK for the 2021 G7 leaders’ summit.

He previously met the Queen when he was serving as a senator from Delaware during a 1982 visit to the UK as part of the British-American Parliamentary Group.

The news that Mr Biden has been briefed on the Queen’s status comes just hours after Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors had placed her under “medical supervision” out of concern for for health just two days after she met with Ms Truss to ask her to form a government as her 15th Prime Minister.

The Palace said the Queen “remains comfortable” at Balmoral, her longtime home in Scotland.