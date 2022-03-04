Biden urges Russia to cease military attack on Zaporizhzhia power plant and calls in nuclear safety advisors
Leaders urge Russia to cease hostilities
US president Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday and urged Russia to cease its military activities, the White House said.
Mr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster after he said Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant.
The two leaders urged Russia to cease hostilities and “allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”
Mr Zelenskyy, in a video message after the attack, has accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster.
“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he said.
