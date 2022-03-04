US president Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday and urged Russia to cease its military activities, the White House said.

The two leaders urged Russia to cease hostilities and “allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”

Mr Zelenskyy, in a video message after the attack, has accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster.

“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he said.

More details to follow.