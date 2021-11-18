Biden’s social care agenda would add $367bn to deficit, officials say
The Congressional Budget Office cost estimate for the bill could make it unacceptable for senate moderates
Andrew Feinberg
Thursday 18 November 2021 23:15 comments
Washington, DC
Your account has been created
The Congressional Budget Office cost estimate for the bill could make it unacceptable for senate moderates
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies