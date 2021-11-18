Biden’s social care agenda would add $367bn to deficit, officials say

The Congressional Budget Office cost estimate for the bill could make it unacceptable for senate moderates

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Thursday 18 November 2021 23:15
comments
(Independent)

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act social spending package would add $367bn to the US budget deficit over the next decade, Congressional Budget Office officials said Thursday.

More follows...

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments