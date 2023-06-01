Jump to content

Joe Biden trips and falls at Air Force graduation ceremony

The 80-year-old presidnt pointed at a sandbag on stage as cause of embarassing spill

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 01 June 2023 20:34
Joe Biden falls at the Air Force Graduation

Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage as he took part in the Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado.

The president dropped to his knees but was quickly helped back to his feet by officials during the event at the service academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Mr Biden, 80, pointed to a black sandbag on the stage seemingly blaming it for the stumble.

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

(AP)

The president did not appear hurt by the fall and continued to stand on stage until the ceremony ended several minutes later, according to the White House pool.

“President Biden fell down on stage after handing out the last diploma to the Air Force cadets. He appeared to slip and fall going down on his knees. He was helped up by Air Force officials,” the pool report stated.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt took to Twitter to say that Mr Biden was fine.

US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023

(AFP via Getty Images)

“There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” he tweeted.

Mr Biden, a Democrat, is running for re-election in 2024 and his doctors declared him fit and healthy after his February physical examination.

Earlier, during the commencement address, Mr Biden warned the graduates that they would enter military service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.

And he predicted that Swedend would “soon” join NATO, without giving any details of their entry into the alliance.

“It will happen, I promise you,” he said,

