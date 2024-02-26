Democrats make case for Biden as Trump zeroes in on Republican nomination: Live
Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer and Jen Psaki defend president as Republican front-runner notches up another primary win
A number of prominent Democrats have begun stepping up to make the positive case for Joe Biden’s re-election in November after Donald Trump took another step towards securing the Republican presidential nomination on Saturday night when he picked up a fourth-straight primary win in South Carolina, with rival Nikki Haley unable to make an impact even on her own turf.
Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, California governor Gavin Newsom, widely tipped as a future Democratic presidential candidate himself, said of President Biden, “I revere his record... It’s because of his age that he’s been so successful,” batting aside concerns about the incumbent’s advanced years, as well as a question about his own belated candidacy.
On CNN’s State of the Union, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer told viewers: “It’s important not to lose sight of the fact that any vote that’s not cast for Joe Biden supports a second Trump term.”
Meanwhile on MSNBC, President Biden’s former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, now a media pundit, warned that her old boss was the only person standing between the Oval Office and a candidate who “echoes Hitler and idolises Putin”.
Democrats make case for Biden as Trump zeroes in on Republican nomination
An RNC member is trying to stop the party from paying Donald Trump's legal bills
At least one member of the Republican National Committee is working to slow Donald Trump‘s attempted takeover of the organization by pushing to keep the committee neutral until Trump is officially the presidential nominee and avoid picking up his legal bills.
Two draft resolutions are being circulated by Henry Barbour, a national committeeman from Mississippi, for consideration at the RNC‘s upcoming March meeting in Houston. Barbour said support for the resolutions among RNC members is growing but he does not yet have the needed cosponsors, and any resolutions would ultimately be nonbinding.
An RNC member is trying to stop the party from paying Donald Trump's legal bills
At least one member of the Republican National Committee is working to slow Donald Trump’s attempted takeover of the organization
‘Conservatives and people of faith’ will be ‘hunted’ under second Biden term, Trump claims
Donald Trump opened his CPAC speech with dire warnings of what he thinks will happen if President Joe Biden is re-elected later this year.
“If crooked Joe Biden and his thugs win in 2024, the worst is yet to come,” Mr Trump said at the Gaylord National Conference Centre in National Harbor, Maryland just outside of Washington, DC on Saturday.
“Our country will ... sink to levels that were unimaginable ... With four more years of Biden, the hordes of illegal aliens stampeding across our borders will exceed 40 to 50 million people. Medicare social security, health care and public education will buckle and collapse ... our economy will be starved of energy by crooked Joe’s vindictive, green new scam,” he added as he continued his tirade.
Congressional Republicans recently tanked bipartisan legislation that would add extra border security funding as well as aid for Ukraine.
Gustaf Kilander filed this report from CPAC:
Trump claims ‘conservatives’ will be ‘hunted’ under second Biden term
‘With four more years of Biden, the hordes of illegal aliens stampeding across our borders will exceed 40 to 50 million people,’ Trump claims without evidence
CPAC: Anti-trans rhetoric and policy dominates conference
When he addressed this year’s Conservative Police Action Conference, right-wing commentator Michael Knowles addressed what he called a “kerfuffle” from last year’s remarks, when he said “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life.”
Last year’s statement – widely seen as a call for violence against trans people – was condemned by LGBT+ civil rights groups and the White House, amid an avalanche of anti-trans legislation aimed at young people across the country and fears of abuse and violence fuelled by the denial of trans existence.
At this year’s CPAC, he said he stands by his “observation” that “men can’t become women,” and that the backlash to his statement reveals the “identity crisis” facing an America in decline without religion.
His remarks on Thursday – part of a relatively lengthy diatribe condemning not only trans people but marriage equality, abortion rights and surrogacy – drew little attention outside the poorly attended convention hall, but underscored the ubiquity of anti-trans rhetoric that is threading nearly every single event at the conference and throughout Republican politics.
Anti-trans rhetoric and policy dominates CPAC
Speakers casually ridicule trans people as both a punchline and a threat while calling for a ‘fight’ to remove LGBT+ people from public life
Trump praises MTG and claims she is ‘very respected in Congress’
Donald Trump praised Marjorie Taylor Greene during a rally in South Carolina on Friday (23 February), describing the controversial US Representative as a “good person”. “She has been with me for so long, in good times and bad,” the former president said. “If times are good, she will call me up twice. She is a fantastic person, a very smart person and very respected in Congress.” Mr Trump went on to claim that “a lot of people don’t know how respected” MTG is.
As Trump and GOP respond to outcry, CPAC celebrates the Alabama IVF ruling
Eric Garcia reports:
On Friday evening, during the Reagan Dinner, Bishop Joseph Strickland, the former bishop of Tyler, Texas addressed the topic Republican elected officials have hoped to avoid: the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that frozen embryos could be considered children under state law, saying that conservatives needed to guide Republicans politicians to support the “sanctity of life.”
“This decision by Alabama’s court was correct according to our Catholic faith,” he said addressing the conservative faithful and donors after an auction that included selling off portaits of Donald Trump and Jesus Christ and before a speech by failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
Bishop Strickland, whom Pope Francis relieved last year from his position, called upon conservative activists to push Republican elected officials to stand steadfast behind the Alabama court ruling.
CPAC celebrates the Alabama IVF ruling as Trump and Republicans distance themselves
Republican candidates and the GOP’s presumptive presidential candidate have come out opposing restrictions to IVF. But some conservatives at CPAC celebrated the Alabama ruling, Eric Garcia reports
After public outcry, Trump demands ‘immediate solution’ to protect IVF in Alabama
Donald Trump is demanding Alabama lawmakers “act quickly to find an immediate solution” to protect in vitro fertilization in the wake of a shock state supreme court ruling that forced hospital systems and IVF clinics to halt treatments, while throwing doctors and families into legal chaos.
Republican officials have scrambled to respond to the ruling with a cohesive message, while Democratic rivals have linked the decision to a years-long campaign to undermine reproductive health care and restrict abortion rights.
On his Truth Social on Friday, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president vowed his support for “the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families” and “fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America.”
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump demands ‘immediate solution’ to protect IVF in Alabama
GOP has scrambled to respond to shock state supreme court ruling that has upended care for Alabama families
Republicans doubt legitimacy of Biden impeachment effort, report says
House Republicans increasingly believe there is little chance of any impeachment vote resulting from the investigations into Joe Biden, according to reporting by Axios.
After a year of looking into the Biden family, little has been revealed regarding the alleged bribery and corruption of which the president, his son Hunter Biden, and his brother Jim Biden, have been accused.
“I don’t see it going anywhere substantive,” said one House Republican, adding that there “aren’t close to enough” GOP votes to impeach the president.
Republicans doubt prospects of Biden impeachment effort, report says
Inquiry suffered major blow this week after indictment of FBI informant
This is just so bizarre...
A New Orleans magician is claiming he was paid by a political consultant to create an AI-generated Joe Biden voice that was used in voter suppression robocalls to New Hampshire voters.
Ariana Baio has the full story:
Magician claims consultant for Dean Phillips paid him to create fake Biden audio
Paul Carpenter said he was able to create the audio in less than 20 minutes using Eleven Labs
Who should be Trump’s running mate? CPAC gives us a clue...
As this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference drew to a close on Saturday, a straw poll of attendees revealed who they would like to see join Donald Trump on the Republican Party presidential ticket.
The former president has yet to officially lock up the party’s nomination but is widely considered to be on the verge of doing so following this weekend’s win in the South Carolina primary, and very favourable polling ahead of Tuesday’s contest in Michigan.
CPAC acted as a showcase for potential vice presidents should Mr Trump win the presidential election in November, with major speeches given by almost all of the big names connected with the role.
CPAC poll reveals who Republicans want as Trump’s running mate
There was a tie for first place as to who should join former president on party’s ticket should he officially win nomination
