Biden admits he ‘screwed up’ debate as Trump continues to pull ahead in new polls: Live updates
Democrat concedes he had ‘a bad night’ on stage in Atlanta as Republican rival sneers at possibility of Kamala Harris succeeding him
Joe Biden has conceded he “screwed up” at last week’s disastrous CNN presidential debate against Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, as pressure on him to step aside continues amid worrying polling, particularly in key battleground states.
“I had a bad night,” the president told a Wisconsin radio host on Thursday.
“And the fact of the matter is that I screwed up. I made a mistake. That’s 90 minutes on stage, look at what I’ve done in three-and-a-half years.”
On Wednesday, Biden hotly denied he was dropping out and met with Democratic governors to reassure them about his readiness for the fight.
Meanwhile, a gloating Trump has posted a video to Truth Social in which he is seen falsely claiming that the embattled president has already quit the race for the White House, referring to him as “broken down pile of c***” and ridiculing his vice president Kamala Harris as “pathetic”.
The Republican presidential candidate has largely resisted the lure of the limelight in recent days, preferring to allow the crisis engulfing the Democrats over Biden’s health and fitness to serve another term to play out naturally.
How would replacing Biden actually work?
Although the president’s campaign insists he is “absolutely not dropping out”, here is Eric Garcia with a look at the mechanics of replacing him at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, just in case.
What happens if Biden drops out of the race?
Biden campaign spokesperson insisted that the president is ‘absolutely not dropping out’ of race against Donald Trump
DNC committee member proposes alternative way to replace Biden
James Zogby, a former adviser to Jesse Jackson and Bernie Sanders, has proposed a plan to have an open contest for the Democratic presidential nomination after the incumbent’s disastrous appearance in the first debate last week, writes Eric Garcia.
DNC committee member proposes alternative way to replace Biden
A former adviser to Jesse Jackson and Bernie Sanders has proposed a plan to have an open contest after Biden’s disastrous appearance in the first debate
Biden insiders think there’s ‘no question’ Harris will move to top of ticket
Campaign staffers are preparing to shift their focus to elevating, then electing, vice president Kamala Harris, sources have told The Independent, even as Biden vehemently denies any intention to stand aside.
Here’s the latest from Andrew Feinberg.
Biden insiders think there’s ‘no question’ Kamala Harris will move to top of ticket
The White House vehemently denied claims from sources who believe Democrats are preparing to elevate Harris, and said that the president intends to stay in the race
‘Everybody wants him to quit’: Democrats continue to pounce on Biden as doubts swirl over his political future
Despite the president’s best efforts, senior Democrats remain in “panic mode” after Biden insisted he would not abandon his presidential re-election campaign despite serious concerns growing over his mental fitness for office.
Anonymous lawmakers described the situation facing Biden and the Democratic party in a pointed interview with Politico.
“Everybody wants him to quit. There’s a sense of despair,” the unnamed lawmaker told the outlet.
“I think people don’t understand how we get out of this hole. And we’re hurtling toward losing to Trump.
“All my text chains in Congress go from a dark humor to ‘let’s take action’… I don’t find any discernible group of people who actually believe we’re going to win with Joe Biden.”
Mike Bedigan has the latest.
Democrats continue to pounce on Biden as doubts swirl over his political future
Embattled president has shrugged off calls for him to stand aside in wake of debate debacle against Donald Trump and insisted ‘I’m running’
Michelle Obama is the only Democrat who can beat Trump, new poll finds
The former first lady remains a popular choice for a Democratic presidential run among voters and beat Trump 50 per cent to 39 per cent in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday.
The same survey found Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer all narrowly losing out to the loudmouthed Republican felon in hypothetical matchups.
Obama has repeatedly declined any further involvement in politics and a spokesperson repeated that line to NBC yesterday, commenting: “As former first lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president.
“It’s got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul.”
Here’s Martha McHardy on the threat Obama would pose to Trump if she changed her mind.
Could Michelle Obama replace Biden – and beat Trump?
The former first lady has repeatedly insisted she will not run for the White House
Biden’s interview with George Stephanopolous ‘could last just 15 minutes’
The president’s forthcoming interview with the respected ABC News anchor has been hastily arranged in the aftermath of debategate to give Biden an opportunity to reassure voters about his fitness and will see Stephanopolous join him in Wisconsin as he campaigns in the crucial swing state to record the sit down.
But, according to The Daily Beast, their heart-to-heart, due to be filmed for Friday evening’s edition of World News Tonight, could last just a quarter of an hour.
That said, the White House has bluntly stated in response to the story: “False. The interview will be longer.”
But exactly how long – 15 minutes and one second? 30 minutes? An hour? – remains a mystery.
Here’s more on that from Martha McHardy.
How Biden’s ‘make or break’ interview with ABC News could fall short
The interview is being pitted as a critical test for Biden, who is facing a growing chorus of calls to step down
Biden admits he ‘screwed up’ debate in Milwaukee radio interview
“I had a bad night," the president told Wisconsin radio host Earl Ingram yesterday in a pre-recorded interview set to air this morning, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"And the fact of the matter is that I screwed up. I made a mistake.
“That’s 90 minutes on stage, look at what I’ve done in three-and-a-half years.”
Biden also used the interview, which lasted 20 minutes, to talk up his efforts on behalf of the Black community, declaring: “I picked a Black woman to be my vice president.
“I've appointed the first Black woman to be a Supreme Court justice. I've appointed more Black judges, more Black women judges, than every other president in American history combined."
On Trump’s treatment of the same demographic, the president said: “I’m sorry to get so worked up.
“But he is just — he's terrible things in the community, and he has about as much interest and concern for Black, minority communities as the man on the moon does.”
Biden and Harris hosting Fourth of July barbecue for serving military personnel
This is what the president had to say yesterday about the coming of Independence Day 2024.
Today, he and the vice president are hosting a barbecue for active-duty military service members and their families on the South Grounds of the White House.
Let’s hope Robert F Kennedy Jr is not invited! “Sorry Bobby, no one wants to try your dog steaks... ”
In the evening, the president and the first lady will host a Fourth of July celebration on the South Lawn for serving military, veterans, caregivers and survivors, with Biden due to deliver remarks before viewing a fireworks display over the National Mall.
Democratic governors pledge to back Biden after meeting with president
Biden held a virtual meeting with 24 Democratic state governors on Wednesday and met in person with Kathy Hochul, Wes Moore and Tim Walz, the governors of New York, Maryland and Minnesota respectively, to reassure them that he can still beat Trump and remains the right person to lead the party into November’s election.
He also reportedly told them that he had a medical checkup since the debate and is fine, according to Politico.
Hochul, Moore and Walz emerged from the White House to tell the press their confidence in Biden was restored and insisted: “We have his back.”
Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer posted similarly-worded messages of support for the president on social media.
Here’s Alex Lang’s report.
Democratic governors pledge to back Biden after meeting with president
‘President Joe Biden is in it to win it, and all of us said we pledged our support to him.’ New York’s Kathy Hochul said
Watch: White House says Biden ‘staying in the race’ for re-election
Here’s Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterating the president’s position.
White House says Biden ‘staying in the race’ for re-election
The White House is denying reports that President Joe Biden is considering dropping out of his re-election bid. "The president is clear-eyed and he is staying in the race," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in Wednesday’s daily briefing (3 July). "He is staying. He's staying in the race. That is what the president is promised to do. That is what he wants to continue to work on the successes that he's had. His record is on this unprecedented record, and that is what the president is focused on continuing to deliver for the American people. And he looks forward to doing that. This comes after the outcry over Mr Biden’s shaky performance in last week’s debate against Republican Donald Trump.
