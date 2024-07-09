Trump under fire from fellow Republicans over attempt to distance himself from Project 2025: Live updates
GOP candidate has denied all knowledge of conservative think-tank’s radical plan to overhaul federal government despite the direct involvement of several of his ex-advisers
Donald Trump’s recent denial that he knows anything about Project 2025, a 900-page proposal by the Heritage Foundation think-tank for a radical reconfiguring of the US federal government to suit hard-line conservatives, has been ridiculed by one of his former Republican allies.
“This is preposterous if you look at the collaborators and the authors of this plan,” commented ex-Mike Pence adviser Olivia Troye on CNN.
“A lot of these people… served in Trump’s cabinet during his administration. There are people that I worked with. I sat in those policy meetings with them.”
Naming ex-Trump administration figures John McEntee, Stephen Miller, Ben Carson and Ken Cuccinelli, Troye added: “I think what this is telling us is that Donald Trump knows that what is written in this plan is so extreme that it is damaging to his possibility of getting elected, and that’s what he’s concerned about.”
Meanwhile, the eyes of the world will once more be on President Joe Biden as he hosts a Nato summit in Washington DC amid ongoing concerns about his fitness to contest the election and serve another term in office and fresh calls for him to quit the 2024 race.
Clyburn: ‘We are riding with Biden’
South Carolina Rep Jim Clyburn — a key Biden supporter in the 2020 primary — was succinct when leaving the meeting: “We are riding with Biden.”
Lauren Boebert attacks ‘Sleepy Joe’ after Trump debate
Here’s Sheila Flynn on the MAGA firebrand finding herself in rare agreement with her political nemesis, Democrat Adam Frisch, regarding the commander-in-chief.
‘Sadness’ at Democrat meeting
CNN’s Lauren Fox says one Democratic lawmaker described a sense of “sadness” in the room as some members solidly made the case for Joe Biden to step aside.
They said it was sad “talking about someone you love who is in obvious decline”.
Democrat meeting ‘felt like a funeral'
Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reports one Democrat lawmaker as saying the atmosphere in the caucus meeting “felt like a funeral”.
No consensus appears to have been reached and there was a lot of talk about how difficult the situation is for party members.
Lincoln Project imagines dystopian US in devastating new ad
Anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project has launched its latest ad imagining a dystopian American under a second Donald Trump presidency based many of the aims stated by Project 2025.
Chilling stuff...
‘I shared my position and how I came to it'
Massachusetts rep Seth Moulton, one of the six Democrat lawmakers who publicly called on Joe Biden to step aside from the ticket, told CNN’s Annie Grayer of the party meeting: “I shared my position and how I came to it.”
He added: “Everyone was listening very carefully to a variety of positions in the room.”
Biden hosts NATO members in Washington as he looks for reprieve from campaign pressures
Andrew Feinberg writes:
World leaders from NATO countries are set to descend on Washington, DC, this week for their annual meeting as President Joe Biden looks to quell fears and move past questions on his future.
Heads of state and government from 32 NATO nations — plus leaders of Ukraine, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — began arriving at Joint Base Andrews on Monday for the annual gathering. Biden is scheduled to open the confab with a speech marking the 75th anniversary of the transatlantic alliance.
Continue reading...
Watch: Illinois Democrat says Biden can’t win
Rep Mike Quigley of Illinois says Joe Biden “can’t win” and needs to step down.
Chicago, his home city, hosts the Democratic Convention next month...
Watch: Rep Cohen says Democrats not on same page or even book
Tennessee Democrat representative Steve Cohen told reporters outside the party’s meeting that rather than being on the same page regarding support for President Joe Biden, they are not even on the same book.
Which Democrat lawmakers have said Biden needs to step aside?
Eleven House Democrats – six publicly, five privately – have so far called on the president to drop out of the race for the White House, as of Tuesday — though Jerry Nadler appears to have walked back on his alleged comments made during a private crisis call.
James Liddell reports.
The eleven House Democrats who say Biden needs to step aside
Five lawmakers have publicly called on Biden to drop out, while at least six have privately urged the president to stand down
