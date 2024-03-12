✕ Close Biden vows to restore Roe v Wade during 2024 State of the Union address

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

On Tuesday, a US House of Representatives committee will hold a hearing on a three-year unsolved mystery: The 6 January pipe bombs.

During the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021, authorities identified two pipe bombs in Washington DC: one outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) building, the other outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) building.

As of March 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) still has not released a suspect’s name.

Now, the House Administration Committee’s oversight subcommittee will conduct the hearing, titled “Three Years Later: Assessing the Law Enforcement Response to Multiple Pipe Bombs on January 6, 2021,” on 12 March.

This comes as Special Counsel Robert Hur will also appear at a hearing on Tuesday. He’s set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee after releasing a scathing and much-criticised report into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents which led to no charges.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden and former president Donald Trump exchanged criticisms at their competing rallies in Georgia on Saturday ahead of the Tuesday primary.

Mr Biden won the state by a slim margin in 2020, the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.