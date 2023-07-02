Biden traveling to UK next week for meeting with King Charles

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden will travel to the UK next week for two days ahead of a Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Mr Biden will meet King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said in a brief statement on Sunday. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news.

“President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13. President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

She added: “The President will then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11-12 to attend the 74th NATO Summit. On July 13, President Biden will visit Helsinki, Finland for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit. More details about the trip will be announced soon.”

Mr Biden’s first meeting with King Charles comes soon after the coronation of the British monarch, which he did not attend. First Lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Finnegan represented the US at the historic event. The US president last was in Europe in mid-April to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and met with Ireland’s prime minister. He and the first lady travelled to London for the funeral of the late Queen last September.

Mr Biden spoke with Mr Sunak and other European leaders last week in the wake of the armed rebellion in Russia by the mercenary army Wagner Group. At the upcoming Nato summit, leaders including Mr Biden and Mr Sunak are expected to discuss Ukraine’s bid for entry.

The British Prime Minister, who is facing waves of political blows at home, travelled to Washington DC last month where he met with the president at the White House.