Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bulgaria’s president tries to unlock political crisis

Bulgaria’s president has launched talks with all political parties represented in parliament to see if there's still a chance to form a government and avoid another early election

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 July 2022 13:20

Bulgaria's president launched talks on Friday with all political parties represented in parliament to see if there was still a chance to form a government and avoid another early election.

President Rumen Radev is trying to prevent Bulgaria from sliding into new political turmoil after the two main parties stumbled over mustering enough support to form a government coalition.

Radev said that the political crisis is intensifying and that a functioning parliament is needed to cope with it.

“We need not just a deal for a new government, but an effective governance with a strategic horizon that will undertake and implement the necessary reforms,” Radev said.

The move comes a day after the center right GERB party refused to form a government and returned the mandate raising the prospects for a fourth general election in less than two years.

Recommended

Last week, the reformist We Continue the Change party failed in its efforts to try to end the European Union and NATO member’s latest political crisis amid soaring tensions with Russia.

The two leading contenders are running neck and neck, according to the latest opinion polls, which will likely result in another hung parliament and no clear way out of the crisis.

The ouster of the pro-West prime minister, Kiril Petkov, who took office last December pledging zero tolerance for corruption, helped pave the way toward a new election. It was widely expected to bring a stronger presence of nationalist and pro-Russia groups in parliament.

Opinion polls suggest that a group of anti-EU nationalists would double their seats in parliament, where they could be joined by a new party of a former defense minister, who was fired by Petkov over using Kremlin’s rhetoric addressing the war in Ukraine.

The government’s collapse could delay Bulgaria’s plans to join the eurozone in 2024, as well as the timely receipt of billions of euros in EU recovery funds.

According to the constitution, the president has to offer a third and final mandate to a parliamentary party of his choice within a week. If the third attempt also fails, the president will have to dissolve parliament, appoint a caretaker Cabinet and schedule an early general election.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in