Nearly one in three Canadians believe the U.S may try to invade them, new poll finds

Nearly one in three Canadians fear a military invasion by the United States, a new poll says.

The survey found that one in five Americans fears their country could attack its northern neighbor, in light of Donald Trump’s military operation in Venezuela and threats towards Greenland.

Trump’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has heightened fears that he may intervene in other countries’ affairs in a more aggressive manner, with the U.S. president repeatedly claiming he needs the Danish territory despite European resistance.

The poll, conducted by Leger, surveyed 1,540 Canadians and 1,011 Americans between January 9 and January 11. Thirty-one percent of Canadian respondents said that they feared a U.S. invasion of their country, with a further 55 percent believing that Greenland was the next country in Trump’s sights.

open image in gallery Nearly one in three Canadians fear a takeover of their country by the United States, according to a poll ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The survey also found that 51 percent predict that Trump will intervene in Cuba, while 47 percent said he would target Panama next. Only 36 percent thought he would send support to protestors in Iran, despite the president promising that “help was on its way.”

Andrew Enns, executive vice-president for Central Canada, told The Canadian Press that Canadian’s opinion of the U.S. government was not “very high to begin with.” However, he added that the new numbers would likely be welcome news for Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“It kind of keeps those embers of patriotism and that ‘defend Canada’ burning pretty strong, which I think is helpful for the prime minister and his government at this time,” Enns said.

Mark Carney was elected on a surge of anti-Trump sentiment in Canada after the president threatened to invade the country with the intention of incorporating it as the U.S.’s 51st state.

open image in gallery Mark Carney, Canada’s Prime Minister, was elected on a wave of anti-Trump feeling ( AP )

After winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump repeatedly referred to the then-Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as “Governor Trudeau,” implying he oversaw a U.S. state and not an independent government.

Right-wing media outlets backed the idea, with Fox News’ Jesse Watters claiming it was a "privilege" for Canada to be taken over.

That chain of events means that it “doesn’t take much” to worsen Canadians’ views of the U.S. government, according to Enns.

A total of 53 percent of Canadian respondents in the survey viewed any U.S. intervention as being negative, because “it is a serious violation of a country’s sovereignty."

Only 23 percent had a positive view of Trump’s capture of Maduro, with the majority (56 percent) saying it has worsened their view of the American government even further.

However, the survey also revealed that most of the country is keeping a close eye on the United States’ activities.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has long floated the idea that the United States could takeover Canada ( AFP via Getty Images )

Around two-thirds of people are following the ongoing situation in Venezuela closely, with that number skyrocketing to 77 percent amongst Canadians aged 55 and older.

Around 55 percent of people aged 35 to 54 are also watching the U.S. closely, along with 60 percent of people aged 18 to 34.

As tensions between Canada and the United States continue to become increasingly strained, the northern country is increasingly looking elsewhere for trade.

Prime Minister Carney told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he expects both nations to make “historic gains” from a new partnership while visiting Beijing in recent days.

“We’ll deliver stability, security and prosperity for people on both sides,” Carney added, as he spoke with Trump’s nemesis, Xi Jinping.

The Chinese president hailed a “turnaround of ties” between both countries and added that he was “pleased” with the development.