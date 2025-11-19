Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Utah Valley University expected just 600 people to turn up at the event on its campus, where Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September, according to newly-released records. In reality, the headcount was closer to 3,000.

The Turning Point USA founder, 31, was shot dead on the school’s campus in the community of Orem on September 10 while taking part in an outdoor debating session with students at its Sorensen Student Center courtyard on what was intended to be the first leg of his “American Comeback” tour.

Kirk, a married father of two, was shot in the neck by a sniper’s bullet fired from a nearby rooftop. A suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested following a brief manhunt.

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point USA's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday September 10, 2025 ( AP )

Robinson was subsequently charged with aggravated murder, one count of felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and one count of violence committed in the presence of a child. Utah state prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty, and he is due back in court in January.

“We had probably over 3,000 people who were in attendance,” UVU Police Chief Jeffrey Long told reporters at a press conference shortly after the incident, stating that he had six officers working at the event and that Kirk had brought his own security team.

But, in a partially-redacted questionnaire seen by ABC News, it is revealed that a student member of Turning Point’s UVU chapter had initially selected a 200+ box on an online form estimating the likely attendance during the planning stage, an assessment that was subsequently placed at 600 but was still well short of the final total, as it transpired.

“Officers protect students, employees, visitors, and property, and take a proactive approach to crime prevention, education, and community engagement,” UVU said in a statement defending its campus security.

“UVU is currently in the process of hiring eight additional police officers. UVU is also hiring two new security managers to provide additional oversight and support for campus events.”

A Turning Point USA official offered more details about the booking when they told ABC: “On an online form submitted in early July, a TPUSA UVU chapter member selected ‘200+’ as the max attendance option available on the school's online form.

“An estimate of 600 was later provided a few weeks later via an event request form, which was based on a similar event the year prior at the University of Utah.

open image in gallery Kirk’s crowd reacts in horror as they realise he has been shot ( AP )

“Subsequent conversations between school officials and TPUSA’s Safety Team updated that estimate to 1,500-2,000 based on more recent ‘Prove Me Wrong’ campus events. The events are un-ticketed and open to the public, including those just walking by, but PD and event coordinators estimated the attendance at approximately 3,000.”

The documents released by UVU also show a person whose name is redacted, suggesting in August that a change of venue should be considered, writing: “We think that the FL Quad would be a better space-wise for the group, if they get a large crowd in the area.” This recommendation was apparently considered but ultimately not taken up.

The Turning Point member who completed the original questionnaire and scheduled the event answered “no” to the question: “Will EMS [emergency medical services] need to be scheduled for your event?” That meant that there was no first aid station on hand, so Kirk had to be taken to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately died, rather than be treated by medics at the scene.

Earlier this week, a poll conducted by NBC revealed that a majority of Americans believe “extreme political rhetoric” was the principal cause behind Kirk’s killing, revealing rare cross-party agreement on the opinion that inflammatory language used by prominent political figures and the media had been a decisive factor, rather than simply attributing the attack to the actions of a disturbed individual.