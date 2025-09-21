Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service expected to draw nearly 100,000 people to Arizona: Live updates
Trump, Vance, Rubio among those set to speak at service amid heightened security
The public memorial service and funeral for Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, who was killed last week, will be held in Arizona on Sunday morning amid tight security.
Many members of the Trump administration will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, home to Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA.
The stadium is home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and has a capacity of 63,000 people, expandable to over 73,000 for larger events. The nearby Desert Diamond Arena will serve as overflow and can accommodate an additional 19,000 people.
Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis, though attendees are encouraged to register for tickets. The event will be streamed on Kirk’s Rumble account and broadcast by some news outlets.
In addition to the president, other speakers include Vice President JD Vance; Marco Rubio, Secretary of State; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; and Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff.
Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who has taken on leadership of Turning Point USA, is also set to address attendees.
Heightened security for funeral as Trump administration set to show up in force
Turning Point USA has warned those wanting to attend today’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium that “enhanced security measures are in place, which may result in longer wait times than usual.”
“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the group says on its website.
The event will be on a first-come, first-served basis based on stadium capacity. Indoor overflow will be available next door at the Desert Diamond Arena.
With so many administration officials set to attend and speak, security is especially tight.
TP USA also advises that there will be a no-bag policy in effect.
“Guests arriving with bags, even clear bags, will NOT be permitted entry. You will be required to return the bag to your vehicle and rejoin the line from the end.”
Chloe Combi writes:
In the reporting of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in front of mostly college- and university-age students on 10 September at Utah Valley University, many have rushed to ascribe both motive and political ideology to Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with his murder. However, much of this has been wide of the mark – hugely missing the point about the strange and deeply complex online world that 22-year-old Robinson, and many youngsters like him, was immersed in.
Online subculture shot into the global conversation in March 2025 when the Netflix hit show Adolescence brought the term “red-pilling” into the mainstream. In the broadest terms, red-pilling means having your eyes opened to a hidden or uncomfortable truth, often about politics, society, or gender. The term is frequently used in far-right or conspiracy theory communities to describe someone being “liberated” from notions of equality, feminism, and “wokeness”. But what this conversation missed was how “black-pilling”, the darker and stranger cousin of red-pilling, is an even bigger threat – and is present in both far-right and far-left online culture.
Who is speaking at Charlie Kirk's memorial service?
According to Turning Point USA, Sunday’s memorial service for Charlie Kirk will feature remarks by his widow, Erika Kirk, who is now leading the organization, as well as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
In addition to the president, other speakers include Marco Rubio, Secretary of State; Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health & Human Services; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff; and Sergio Gor, Director of Personnel.
There will also be remarks from Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr.
Worship will be led by Christian singers Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Cody Carnes.
There will also be performances by Lee Greenwood and Steve Amerson.
Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show has been pulled from schedules due to his comments about Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting.
US network ABC revealed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would not be broadcast “indefinitely” after the host made controversial implications about the identity of Tyler Robinson, the suspected gunman behind the killing of the conservative activist.
Jacon Stolworthy reports on the comment that got Kimmel in hot water.
State Farm Stadium: The venue hosting Charlie Kirk's memorial service today
The memorial for conservative icon Charlie Kirk will be held on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The 31-year-old Kirk — a confidant of President Donald Trump — was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and other crimes related to the shooting.
Here are a few things to know about the venue that will host Kirk's memorial service:
Watch: AOC condemns cancelling Kimmel and the 'weaponisation' of Charlie Kirk's murder
The wave of bizarre AI images flooding social media after Charlie Kirk’s killing
Megachurch pastor Jack Graham was in the middle of his Sunday message to Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, this past weekend when he paused to cue up an unusual sermon illustration. After encouraging people to respond to the killing of conservative Christian activist Charlie Kirk by turning to God, he instructed the congregation to listen to a roughly minute-long audio clip of what sounded like Kirk delivering a short speech.
“Hear what Charlie is saying regarding what happened to him this past week,” Graham said.
As the clip, which encouraged listeners to “pick up your cross, and get back in the fight,” ended, the congregation burst into applause. A few seconds later, they rose to their feet in a standing ovation.
But the clip they listened to was not, in fact, Charlie Kirk from beyond the grave. As Graham made clear when he introduced the segment, the congregation was listening to a production generated entirely by artificial intelligence: The clip, which has gone viral online, was a cloned version of Kirk’s voice delivering what appeared to be an AI-generated response from a chatbot asked what Kirk would say in the wake of his own death.
Members of Congress take steps to tighten their own security after Kirk's killing
As House Speaker Mike Johnson gathered lawmakers this week to mourn Charlie Kirk, he summed up the grief felt by many on Capitol Hill — and the pervasive fear.
“For so many of us, it has felt as if the ground was shaken,” said Johnson, R-La.
The killing of Kirk, the prominent conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder, has unnerved lawmakers in both parties, amplifying their long-standing concerns about safety in a heated political climate where threats against political rivals and calls to violence have become frighteningly common.
Kirk’s spiritual mentor details activist’s final moments
Charlie Kirk’s spiritual mentor has recounted the shocking moments after the right wing commentator was shot and how he was rushed to the hospital in a car that still had a door swinging open.
Frank Turek, a Christian author, was just yards away talking to his daughter on FaceTime when the fatal shot was fired, causing Kirk to fall backwards off his chair, bleeding heavily from his neck.
