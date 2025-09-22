Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Trump calls Charlie Kirk an ‘American hero’ and says he ‘hates’ opponents at memorial: Live updates

President spoke at close of day of tributes after Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, gave emotional speech forgiving her husband’s killer

Oliver O'Connell
in New York
,Rhian Lubin,Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 22 September 2025 05:30 BST
Comments
Trump invites Charlie Kirk’s wife on stage to close memorial service

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Charlie Kirk at the late conservative activist's memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

In a politically-charged speech, Trump announced he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Erika Kirk, his widow, who has taken on leadership of Turning Point USA, took the stage just before the president, and told the huge crowd she forgives her husband’s killer.

Other speakers included Vice President JD Vance; Marco Rubio, Secretary of State; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; and Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff.

Vance said Kirk changed the course of American history with the movement he created. Miller warned the left that the “dragon” is awakened and in death, Kirk is immortalized.

More than 200,000 are believed to have turned up, but the stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, has a maximum capacity of 73,000 for large events, plus 19,000 in a nearby overflow arena.

Security for Sunday's service in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, was raised to the level typically reserved for Super Bowls, and speakers stood behind bulletproof glass.

Trump’s ‘I hate my opponents’ remark draws sharp criticism

Donald Trump’s speech on Sunday at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, where he said that he hates his opponents, drew sharp reactions on social media from Democrats.

One social media user wrote: “How is this supposed to unite the American people?”Another wrote: “In the most basic sense of the word, Trump is not a Christian. Jesus said to love your neighbor, to love your enemies, to shelter the stranger and forgive those who wrong you. Trump does none of those things. Literally, none of them.”

Another wrote: “No president in our history has ever uttered such divisive and foul words. Yet democrats are being harangued for divisive rhetoric?”

The Republicans Against Trump handle on X called Trump “Nothing but a hateful loser.”

Maroosha Muzaffar22 September 2025 05:30

Watch: Trump and Musk reunited at Charlie Kirk memorial

Watch: Trump and Musk shake hands as pair reunite at Charlie Kirk memorial

Watch Donald Trump and Elon Musk shake hands as the pair reunited at the memorial and funeral of Charlie Kirk. The US president and Tesla CEO were seen on camera shaking hands at the State Farm Stadium as both attended the funeral service of Kirk on Sunday (21 September). Musk made a dramatic exit from the White House at the end of May and a bitter public feud between him and Trump played out on social media. The pair seemed to put their differences aside as they reunited on Sunday.
Oliver O'Connell22 September 2025 04:59

Split emerges among GOP senators on Trump’s targeting of media

Republicans on Capitol Hill are not entirely comfortable with Donald Trump’s efforts to suppress dissenting views on the mainstream broadcast and cable channels, and a divide is emerging in the party over the efforts by the administration to pressure ABC into suspending Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely last week.

On Sunday, two recurring critics of the president within his own party were on the Sunday talk circuit reacting to Kimmel’s suspension. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was pulled from the airwaves last week after making comments about the shooting death of Charlie Kirk on his show and accusing Republicans of exploiting the moment for recriminations against the left.

John Bowden reports from Washington, D.C.

Split emerges among Republican senators on Trump’s targeting of media

Rand Paul says FCC move ‘inappropriate’ while fellow Republican senator admits she’s evolving away from support for unfettered free speech protections
Oliver O'Connell22 September 2025 04:00

Trump orders attorney general to prosecute his political enemies straight away

Ahead of his speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, in which he said, unlike the late conservative activist, that he hates his opponents, President Donald Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his political enemies straight away.

John Bowden reports.

Trump orders attorney general to prosecute his political enemies straight away

'Imagine if Richard Nixon had just tweeted out the Watergate scandal rather than putting it on secret tapes,' says Hillary Clinton
Oliver O'Connell22 September 2025 03:30

Watch: Erika Kirk reveal supportive words from Usha Vance

Erika Kirk reveals Usha Vance’s kind words to her hours after husband Charlie’s death

Erika Kirk revealed the supportive words JD Vance’s wife Usha said to her hours after husband Charlie Kirk’s death. Paying tribute to the 31-year-old at his memorial service held on Sunday (21 September), Mrs Kirk thanked Mrs Vance for her kind words of advice she gave to her as they prepared to fly his body home. Mrs Kirk said: “I held her hand and said ‘I don't know how I am going to get though this’. “She told me that it was like the last 15 minutes of a flight with kids and you think ‘I cannot wait for this flight to land’, and it’s still 15 minutes. You will get through these 15 minutes and then the next 15 minutes. “Those words were exactly what I needed to hear.”
Oliver O'Connell22 September 2025 03:00

Report: Feds have found no links between Kirk assassination suspect and left-wing groups

Federal investigators have found no evidence linking Tyler Robinson , who is accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to left-wing groups, despite claims from former President Donald Trump and his administration , three sources tell NBC News.

The trio of insiders is reportedly familiar with the probe into the case, which, as of now, appears to revolve around Robinson, 22, acting alone.

Erin Keller reports.

Feds finding no link between Kirk suspect and left-wing groups: report

Source tells NBC News: ‘Every indication so far is that this was one guy who did one really bad thing because he found Kirk’s ideology personally offensive’
Oliver O'Connell22 September 2025 02:30

Commenting on political climate in US, Angelina Jolie says she doesn’t ‘recognize’ her country

Angelina Jolie has commented on the United States’ political climate.

On Sunday, the Maria actor, 50, attended the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her latest movie, Couture, when she was asked, “What do you fear as an artist and an American?”

After a brief pause, she admitted it was “a very difficult question.”

Brittany Miller reports.

Angelina Jolie says she doesn’t ‘recognize’ her country as she comments on politics

Jolie addressed “what she fears as an American” at the San Sebastian Film Festival to promote her latest movie, ‘Couture’
Oliver O'Connell22 September 2025 02:00

CNN pundit Van Jones says Charlie Kirk sent him unexpected final message

CNN analyst Van Jones revealed Saturday that the day before Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an outdoor college debate event, the conservative activist had messaged him inviting him onto his show.

The liberal pundit believes Kirk’s final text to him offers a powerful message about debating and managing political disagreements.

Read on...

Liberal pundit Van Jones says Charlie Kirk sent him unexpected final message

Jones believes Kirk’s final DM to him offers powerful message about debating and managing political differences
Oliver O'Connell22 September 2025 01:30

Watch: Trump and Erika Kirk embrace at conclusion of Charlie Kirk memorial service

Oliver O'Connell22 September 2025 01:00

Full story: ‘Charlie’s angry with me right now’: Trump says he ‘hates opponents’ moments after emotional Erika Kirk ‘forgives’ husband’s killer

President Donald Trump said that he “hates” his political opponents moments after Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, forgave her husband’s killer in an emotional tribute at his memorial.

Trump was the headline speaker Sunday at Kirk’s public memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and immediately followed Erika Kirk’s powerful speech.

Trump apologized to Kirk and his widow for “disagreeing” with them when it comes to dealing with political foes.

Rhian Lubin reports.

Trump says he ‘hates opponents’ after Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika ‘forgives’ killer

President Donald Trump’s words were in stark contrast to Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk
Oliver O'Connell22 September 2025 00:45

