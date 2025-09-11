Trump announces he is giving Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk after influencer shot dead at Utah campus
Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday while hosting a conservative event at a college campus
President Donald Trump announced on Thursday morning that he will posthumously give Republican activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, after Kirk was fatally shot at a college campus.
“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said. “We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.”
Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit dedicated to instilling conservative values in young people on high school and college campuses, was a prominent figure in the Republican Party. Kirk had fostered a close relationship with Trump and his family, serving as a figure in the presidential transition process.
The 31-year-old Republican activist was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon while hosting a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in what is believed to be a targeted attack.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
