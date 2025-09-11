Charlie Kirk shooting latest: Manhunt intensifies for Trump ally’s killer after ‘targeted attack’ at Utah college
Turning Point USA founder Kirk, 31, died after being shot at Utah Valley University in Orem
Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist and ally of Donald Trump, has been fatally shot at an event at a Utah college campus, as authorities scramble to find his killer.
Kirk, 31, was fatally shot in the neck in front of a large outdoor crowd at a Utah Valley University event in Orem on Wednesday afternoon. Graphic footage captured the Turning Point USA founder recoiling after gunfire was heard, as blood poured from his neck.
The Utah Department of Public Safety, which is leading the investigation with support from the FBI, said the shooter is believed to have fired once from a nearby roof in a “targeted attack.”
Hopes for the fast capture of the suspected shooter began to fade Wednesday evening as FBI Director Kash Patel announced that authorities had released a person he had said was a key “subject” of a multiagency manhunt. More than 12 hours after Kirk’s shooting, which Utah Governor Spencer Cox described as an “assassination,” no suspects were in custody.
President Trump announced Kirk’s death on Truth Social, prompting an outpouring of tributes from figures of both sides of the political aisle. The president later called the moment “a dark moment for America.”
Chris Pratt leads celebrity reactions to Charlie Kirk shooting
Chris Pratt has led celebrity tributes to right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot at a rally in Utah on Wednesday.
Figures from both sides of the political aisle have paid tribute, including celebrities such as Hollywood actor Pratt, TV host Piers Morgan and comedian and host Rosie O’Donnell.
“Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country,” Pratt wrote on X/Twitter. “We need God’s grace. God help us.”
Maira Butt has more:
In full: Charlie Kirk, 31, shot dead at Utah college event
The manhunt for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s killer continues after he was fatally shot while speaking at a political event on a Utah college campus.
The 31-year-old Trump ally was killed Wednesday in front of a crowd attending a speaking event in Orem, with shocking video of his death posted on social media.
FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that an earlier “subject” who was being questioned has since been released.
“The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency,” Patel said.
Rhian Lubin outlines everything we know about the shooting so far:
Charlie Kirk shooter still at large after two people released - what we know so far
Manhunt for Kirk's killer intensifies after FBI release two suspects
About 15 hours after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck in front of a 3,000-person crowd at a Utah Valley University campus, authorities have still not captured his killer.
The FBI is co-leading the investigation with the Utah Department of Public Safety, with the latter stating it believes that a single shot was fired from a nearby roof in a “targeted attack.”
Two people who were taken into custody earlier on Wednesday were not tied to the shooting and were later released.
The Department of Public Safety has said it is working at “multiple active crime scenes” near where Kirk was shot, “as well as the locations where the suspect and victim travelled.”
Fellow MAGA pundit Ben Shapiro postponed event after Kirk's death
Ben Shapiro, one of America’s most prominent right-wing commentators next to Charlie Kirk, postponed his speaking event and book signing at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, out of respect for Kirk, organizers said.
Hours after the shooting, Sahprio posted about meeting an 18-year-old Kirk, writing on X: “I weep for Charlie.”
Here’s what you need to know this morning
Charlie Kirk, the MAGA stalwart and Donald Trump ally, died on Wednesday at the age of 31, after being shot in the neck at a college event in Utah. As authorities hunt for a suspect, here’s what you need to know this morning:
- Kirk was hosting an event at Utah Valley University, the first scheduled stop on his American Comeback Tour, sponsored by Turning Point USA, the MAGA-sponsored group that he founded
- Graphic video from bystanders posted on social media showed Kirk sitting at a booth, surrounded by hundreds of people, when a loud crack was heard shortly after midday. Kirk was seen convulsing and fell backwards as blood poured from his neck
- Utah officials said the shot that killed Kirk came “potentially from a roof” from some distance away
- President Donald Trump first announced Kirk’s death on Truth Social, which Turning Point USA later confirmed
- Two people who were taken into custody earlier were not tied to the shooting and were later released
- A manhunt for the shooter continues with a motive not immediately clear
- The Utah Department of Public Safety, which is leading the investigation with support from the FBI, said the shooter is believed to have fired once from a nearby roof in a “targeted attack”
- Utah Governor Spencer Cox told a press briefing that Kirk’s death was a “political assassination.”
- Tributes to Kirk poured in from global leaders and officials on both sides of the political aisle, condemning the violence and sending prayers to his family. Vigils were held around the country
Mourners from across the country gather to pay respects to late MAGA firebrand
Yankees honor Kirk in powerful pregame moment
The New York Yankees halted their usual pregame routine to observe a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, the late MAGA activist, before their matchup against the Detroit Tigers yesterday.
A photo of the 31-year-old, who was killed during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem earlier in the day, appeared on the Yankee Stadium jumbotron with the simple message: “Remembering Charlie Kirk.”
Trump was scheduled to attend today’s Yankees-Tigers game, which is expected to hold a pregame ceremony to recognize the victims and heroes of 9/11.
Kirk’s death a sobering reminder for politicians who endured brushes with death
Charlie Kirk’s shooting death has prompted reactions from political figures who themselves narrowly survived public attacks
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was critically injured at their California home in 2022 by a man wielding a hammer, denounced the “horrific shooting today at Utah Valley University is reprehensible.”
“Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation,” the Democrat said.
Donald Trump, who was shot in the ear during an attempt on his life during a Pennsylvania rally last summer, said in a video posted to social media that he is “filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.”
Former Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who suffered a serious brain injury from a 2011 shooting while meeting with constituents in Arizona, said that “we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence.”
Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who was shot at practice for a charity baseball game in Virginia in 2017, asked for X users to “join me in praying for Charlie Kirk after this senseless act.”
FBI urges people to come forward with information on Kirk shooting
The FBI is imploring that anyone with information, photos or videos concerning Charlie Kirk’s shooting to come forward.
The bureau made the plea late on Wednesday night, as it collaborates with local and state law enforcement in Utah to investigate the fatal shooting.
Authorities continue to search for the shooting suspect, after two arrested “subjects” were later released.
Jimmy Kimmel condemns Kirk shooting and consoles all victims of ‘senseless gun violence’
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took to his social media to condemn the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.
He wrote on Instagram that “instead of angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?”
He added: “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fell victim to senseless gun violence.”
