FBI releases first image of ‘person of interest’ in Charlie Kirk killing after officials recover gun: Live updates

Police have released two photos of a “person of interest” as the manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer remains ongoing 24 hours after the right-wing political activist and ally of Donald Trump was fatally shot at a Utah college campus.
The images showed a man wearing a hat, sunglasses and a dark shirt which appeared to have an image of the American flag on it.
Earlier, officials from the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety provided updates Thursday on their investigation into the shooting, which unfolded in front of a large outdoor crowd at a Utah Valley University event in Orem around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
DPS Commissioner Beau Mason revealed that the shooter, who is believed to be around “college age,” arrived on campus around 11:52 a.m., before jumping off a nearby rooftop after the shooting and making his escape into a neighborhood.
Robert Bohls, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Salt Lake field office, said that authorities found a “high-powered bolt-action rifle” in a wooded area, which they believed was used to kill Kirk. Bohls said investigators also “collected a footwear impression, palm print and forearm imprints for analysis.”
The president announced Thursday, during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, that Kirk would posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Louisiana Rep calls for those who 'belittle' Charlie Kirk killing online to be banned from social media for life
Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins said that he would be pushing for a lifetime ban from social media for anyone who “belittled” the killing of Charlie Kirk online.
“I’m going to use Congressional authority and every influence with big tech platforms to mandate immediate ban for life of every post or commenter that belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk,” he wrote in a lengthy post on X.
'Person of interest' wearing dark clothes with image of American flag
The images shared by the FBI of a “person of interest” in the case showed a young man wearing a hat, dark sunglasses and a dark shirt.
The long-sleeved shirt appeared to have an image of an American eagle, with the U.S. flag in the background.
Officials said previously they believed the shooter to be around “college age.”
BREAKING: FBI releases picture of person of interest in Charlie Kirk shooting
The FBI has released two pictures of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.
“We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” FBI Salt Lake City wrote on X.
However, the link for submitting tips in the post took users to a message reading “Page Not Found.”
“We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” FBI Salt Lake City wrote on X.
Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on Wednesday at the age of 31, had established himself as one of the most prominent and powerful conservative voices in the United States.
The right-wing political activist, who was killed during a speaking engagement for his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University, was a leading ally of President Donald Trump.
Kevin EG Perry takes a deeper look at Kirk and his background:
Deputy Sec of State asks people to report 'foreigners who glorify violence'
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has asked people to report “foreigners who glorify violence,” in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s shooting.
“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Landau wrote on X.
“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.
“Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDep can protect the American people.”
FBI says it has an image of the shooter
The FBI has said it has an image of the shooter, taken from surveillance video but it will not be made public yet.
