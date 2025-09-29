Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The judge overseeing the Charlie Kirk shooting case appeared to address mounting political pressure, including that from President Donald Trump and other members of his administration, during a hearing Monday.

Tyler Robinson, 22, allegedly shot the right-wing youth activist as he spoke at a college campus in Orem, Utah September 10. Kirk, 31, was pronounced dead soon after been hit once in the neck with a bullet from a high-powered rifle, shot from a sniper’s perch.

Robinson attended virtually in court Monday where his newly-appointed legal team asked Judge Tony Graf for more time to review the large amount of evidence before deciding if they will seek a preliminary hearing. The judge set the next hearing for October 30 where Robinson is expected to appear in person.

Before concluding the brief hearing, Graf vowed not to let any outside influences sway him in the case.

"Let me be clear, I will not put my finger on the scale of justice,” Graf said. He later added: "Counsel, regardless of who is watching, whether it is the nation or a single individual, we must fulfill our roles with integrity, civility, and diligence.”

open image in gallery Utah Judge Tony Graf vowed he would not let any outside influences sway him in the case

There has been an outpouring of grief following the death of Kirk, a prominent figure in the MAGA political sphere. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have called out left-wing perpetrators, blaming them for rising political violence in the US.

Other members of the judiciary have called out potentially prejudicial statements ahead of high-profile criminal trials.

A federal judge in New York warned Department of Justice officials last week that endorsing Trump’s claim that Luigi Mangione is guilty of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ahead of his trial, could result in sanctions against the prosecution – or relief for the accused.

During Robinson’s hearing Monday, both the defense and prosecution acknowledged the evidence is “voluminous.” Robinson was not present in court for the hearing and appeared via audio from jail at his defense team’s request.

The 22-year-old has been formally charged with aggravated murder and has not entered a plea. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for Robinson.

In Utah, the state court system allows people accused of crimes to waive their legal right to a preliminary hearing and instead schedule an arraignment where they can enter a plea.

Robinson evaded authorities for 33 hours after allegedly opening fire on the Turning Point USA founder from a rooftop about 160 yards away, then escaping. The shooting prompted a massive manhunt by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

open image in gallery Tyler Robinson, 22, turned himself in to the authorities a day and a half after the fatal shooting in Utah ( Utah Governor's Office )

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk, 31, founded Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization ( AP )

Robinson later turned up at his parents’ house, over three hours away in southwest Utah, where his family convinced him to turn himself in.

Prosecutors have since revealed text messages and DNA evidence that they allege connect Robinson to the killing.

The accused has been described as “quiet” by people who knew him, however, relatives told investigators that he had become “more political” in recent years.

He did not attend Utah Valley University, where the shooting took place.

In some texts sent by Robinson to his roommate and alleged romantic partner, he appeared to take responsibility for the shooting. Meanwhile, a note that Robinson left for his partner said he had the opportunity to kill one of the nation’s leading conservative voices, “and I’m going to take it,” officials said.

Robinson also wrote in a text to his partner: “I had enough of his hatred.” He also told his partner to delete the messages and not speak with the media.

While Utah state officials and members of the Republican party have decried Kirk’s killing as “politically motivated,” it is still not clear whether Robinson’s motives were explicitly political.

open image in gallery Kirk was a close ally of President Donald Trump. He died at the age of 31, prompting an outpouring of grief ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The killing of Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has spurred the MAGA world to carry on his mission. Republicans have demanded retaliation against people who reacted to Kirk’s killing by “praising, rationalising, or making light” of it or by “belittling” the 31-year-old’s memory.

As a result, some Americans have faced backlash including late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who was suspended - but later reinstated - after his comments on Kirk’s death.

Kirk’s political organization, Turning Point USA, brought thousands of young conservatives into politics through his podcast, social media and campus events.

Following his death, prominent Republicans have been filling in at various campus events Kirk had planned to attend.

With reporting by the Associated Press.