Liz Cheney takes aim at Trump and McCarthy in new op-ed, as ex-president endorses Stefanik to replace her

Liz Cheney took aim at Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy in a scathing new op-ed, as the ex-president endorsed Elise Stefanik to take her job.

The under fire congresswoman wrote in The Washington Post that the Republican Party was at a “turning point” and must decide to reject or accept the one-term president’s lies about the 2020 election.

Ms Cheney, who is being targeted by disgruntled members of the House GOP, has said Mr Trump’s false claims to his supporters led to the US Capitol violence that was unleashed on 6 January.

“Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work – confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law. No other American president has ever done this,” wrote Ms Cheney.

“The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.”

Ms Cheney also criticised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for “(changing) his story” on Mr Trump’s role in the violence, having originally condemned it.

And she urged her party to “steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality” in order to win future national elections.

“History is watching. Our children are watching,” she added.

“We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”

Ms Cheney’s op-ed comes as her future as the third most powerful House Republican is under threat, with a vote to remove her as conference chair expected as early as next week.

GOP lawmakers appear determined to force her out of the leadership position following her vote to impeach Mr Trump and her continued criticism of him.

Mr Trump has also announced his support for New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, an outspoken supporter, to replace Ms Cheney in the job.

“Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership. We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First,” wrote Mr Trump on his new blog.

“Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!”

Ms Cheney survived a vote against her in February 144 to 61, but appears to be in a weaker position this time around.