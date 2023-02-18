China calls US response to spy balloon ‘hysterical’ and ‘absurd’
Incidents have added to increased tension between White House and Beijing
China’s top diplomat has branded the US response to the balloon incident as “hysterical” and “absurd.”
Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, criticised the Biden administration at the Munich Security Conference.
“There are so many balloons all over the world, so is the United States going to shoot all of them down?” said Mr Wang, according to Reuters.
The appearance of the first balloon over America caused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. It would have been the first visit by a US secretary of state to China in five years.
Following the initial shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon, three other unidentified aerial objects were shot down by US fighter jets using Sidewinder missiles in US and Canadian airspace.
Mr Wang was asked at the conference on Saturday if he would attempt to normalise China’s dialogue with the US at the event.
“We ask the US to show its sincerity and correct its mistakes, face up and resolve this incident, which has damaged Sino-U.S. relations,” he said.
“We hope the US could pursue a pragmatic and positive policy towards China, and work with China to push Sino-US relations back to the track of healthy development.”
Reuters contributed to this report.
