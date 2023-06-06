Chris Christie –live: Ex-governor files paperwork to launch White House bid ahead of New Hampshire kickoff
Former New Jersey Governor filed paperwork with the FEC officially entering 2024 presidential race
Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Tuesday 6 June marking his official entrance into the 2024 presidential race– hours before his official kickoff announcement in New Hampshire.
Mr Christie, 60, will formally announce his campaign during a town hall in Manchester Tuesday evening.
According to reports, the former governor will focus his attention in New Hampshire, an early primary state, in the hopes to give his long-shot campaign momentum.
This is the second time Mr Christie has made a bid for the White House, the first being in 2016 when he lost to former president Donald Trump.
Though Mr Christie lent his support to Mr Trump in 2016 when he dropped out of the race, he has since changed his opinion of the former president and become a vocal critic of Mr Trump.
Likely, the former New Jersey governor will position himself as a moderate Republican alternative to Mr Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
John Bowden reports:
