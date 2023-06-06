Jump to content

Liveupdated1686083320

Chris Christie – live: Former New Jersey Gov launches Trump spoiler 2024 presidential bid

Former New Jersey Governor filed paperwork with the FEC officially entering 2024 presidential race

Ariana Baio
Tuesday 06 June 2023 21:28
Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Tuesday 6 June marking his official entrance into the 2024 presidential race– hours before his official kickoff announcement in New Hampshire.

Mr Christie, 60, will formally announce his campaign during a town hall in Manchester Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the former governor will focus his attention in New Hampshire, an early primary state, in the hopes to give his long-shot campaign momentum.

This is the second time Mr Christie has made a bid for the White House, the first being in 2016 when he lost to former president Donald Trump.

Though Mr Christie lent his support to Mr Trump in 2016 when he dropped out of the race, he has since changed his opinion of the former president and become a vocal critic of Mr Trump.

Likely, the former New Jersey governor will position himself as a moderate Republican alternative to Mr Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

1686082532

See Chris Christie’s FEC filing

Chris Christie formally filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Tuesday (6 June) afternoon, marking his official entrance into the 2024 presidential run.

The FEC requires anyone running for federal office to register and file financial reports when they raise more than $5,000 in contributions of expenditures.

You can view Mr Christie’s filing here

Ariana Baio6 June 2023 21:15
1686081632

What Chris Christie has said about Donald Trump

Chris Christie was once a Donald Trump supporter but over the last few years has become one of his toughest vocal critics.

During a visit to New Hampshire in April, Mr Christie said: “Donald Trump is a TV star, nothing more, nothing less. Let me suggest to you that in putting him back in the White House, the reruns will be worse than the original show.”

Ariana Baio6 June 2023 21:00
1686080525

Ariana Baio6 June 2023 20:42

