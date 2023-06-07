Jump to content

As it happenedended1686143419

Chris Christie news: Ex-governor lashes out at Trump family’s ‘breathtaking grift’ in fiery 2024 launch

Former New Jersey Governor launches bid to defeat Trump and win GOP nomination in New Hampshire

John Bowden
Wednesday 07 June 2023 14:10
Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie launched his campaign for president on Tuesday at a town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire.

This is the second time Mr Christie has made a bid for the White House, the first being in 2016 when he lost to former president Donald Trump.

Though Mr Christie lent his support to Mr Trump in 2016 when he dropped out of the race, he has since changed his opinion of the former president and become a vocal critic of Mr Trump.

That was evident on Tuesday, as he denounced his former ally as a corrupt narcissist and vowed to draw blood in his quest for the Republican nomination. He did so several times during the town hall event, including at one point when he tore into the former president’s family for “breathtaking” levels of corruption and “grift” that he said followed them through the White House and beyond.

The former New Jersey governor plans to position himself as a moderate Republican alternative to both Mr Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while promising an aggressive campaign unafraid to punch at his rivals.

1686080525

Chris Christie files paperwork to launch long-shot 2024 bid

Chris Christie, who faces long odds in the competition for the GOP nomination, is expected to formally kick off his campaign during a town hall in New Hampshire.

John Bowden reports:

Chris Christie files paperwork to launch long-shot 2024 bid

Chris Christie, who faces long odds in the competition for the GOP nomination, is expected to formally kick off his campaign during a town hall in New Hampshire

Ariana Baio6 June 2023 20:42
1686081632

What Chris Christie has said about Donald Trump

Chris Christie was once a Donald Trump supporter but over the last few years has become one of his toughest vocal critics.

During a visit to New Hampshire in April, Mr Christie said: “Donald Trump is a TV star, nothing more, nothing less. Let me suggest to you that in putting him back in the White House, the reruns will be worse than the original show.”

Ariana Baio6 June 2023 21:00
1686082532

See Chris Christie’s FEC filing

Chris Christie formally filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Tuesday (6 June) afternoon, marking his official entrance into the 2024 presidential run.

The FEC requires anyone running for federal office to register and file financial reports when they raise more than $5,000 in contributions of expenditures.

You can view Mr Christie’s filing here

Ariana Baio6 June 2023 21:15
1686083432

VOICES: Chris Christie gave Trump legitimacy. Now he can’t stop Trump in 2024

VOICES: “Now, Mr Christie has announced another quixotic White House run. As an elected official who left his office in disgrace and who has not held a position for years in a radically changed GOP, Mr Christie is unlikely to win. But most observers see his run as an attempt to stop Mr Trump from winning again.”

Eric Garcia writes:

Chris Christie gave Trump legitimacy. Now he can’t stop Trump in 2024

Christie was one of the first major endorsers of Trump. That gave Trump legitimacy and has made Christie irrelevant

Ariana Baio6 June 2023 21:30
1686085232

Who is running for president in 2024?

As former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters the race for president, here’s who else has thrown their hat in the ring.

Andrew Feinberg and Ariana Baio report:

Who is running for president in 2024?

As the campaign takes shape, here are the names you need to know

Ariana Baio6 June 2023 22:00
1686087032

Chris Christie polling around 1 per cent

National polls have former New Jersey governor and recent GOP candidate Chris Christie polling around one per cent.

A Fox News poll from May showed current frontrunner Donald Trump received 53 per cent of support and Ron DeSantis 20 per cent. Mr Christie had about one per cent along with Larry Elder.

Similarly, a CNN poll from late May showed Mr Christie holding one or less than one per cent.

The polling numbers will likely change after Mr Christie formally announces his campaign, though some are not convinced it will be enough for Mr Christie to earn a place in the White House.

Ariana Baio6 June 2023 22:30
1686090976

Chris Christie takes the stage at campaign launch event

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has just taken the stage at St Anselm college, where he is launching his 2024 campaign for president with a town hall event.

Watch along here:

John Bowden6 June 2023 23:36
1686091423

Christie: Obama, Biden and Trump made America ‘smaller’

Chris Christie lashed out at the past three presidents of the United States in his campaign launch Monday evening, blaming the men for making the United States “smaller” and dividing Americans into groups.

Barack Obama, he said, “divided” America. Donald Trump divided the country “even further”. And Joe Biden ran on bringing the country together, before according to Mr Christie pitting his party against Republicans and painting the GOP with one brush.

John Bowden6 June 2023 23:43
1686092428

Ex-governor references ‘BridgeGate’ scandal in remarks

Speaking to voters in New Hampshire, Chris Christie made it clear he was not shying away from questions about the ‘BridgeGate’ scandal that consumed the final months of his tenure in office.

Explaining that he trusted people whom he should not have, the governor explained: “It resulted in me being at one point in my career admitting that I was publicly embarrassed and humiliated by the things that had happened on my watch.”

John Bowden7 June 2023 00:00
1686092624

Christie attacks Donald Trump, and those who won't

Calling him a man “obsessed with the mirror” and unwilling to admit his own mistakes, Mr Christie entered into the conclusion of his remarks on Tuesday with a pointed attack aimed at Donald Trump.

Mr Christie also lashed out at Republicans like Ron DeSantis and his other rivals for the 2024 nomination, who he said were afraid to name their enemy as if he was “Voldemort” from the Harry Potter franchise.

“Beware of the leader in this country who has never made a mistake. Who has never done anything wrong. Who when something goes wrong it’s someone else’s fault,” said Mr Christie.

John Bowden7 June 2023 00:03

