Chris Christie news: Ex-governor lashes out at Trump family’s ‘breathtaking grift’ in fiery 2024 launch
Former New Jersey Governor launches bid to defeat Trump and win GOP nomination in New Hampshire
Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie launched his campaign for president on Tuesday at a town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire.
This is the second time Mr Christie has made a bid for the White House, the first being in 2016 when he lost to former president Donald Trump.
Though Mr Christie lent his support to Mr Trump in 2016 when he dropped out of the race, he has since changed his opinion of the former president and become a vocal critic of Mr Trump.
That was evident on Tuesday, as he denounced his former ally as a corrupt narcissist and vowed to draw blood in his quest for the Republican nomination. He did so several times during the town hall event, including at one point when he tore into the former president’s family for “breathtaking” levels of corruption and “grift” that he said followed them through the White House and beyond.
The former New Jersey governor plans to position himself as a moderate Republican alternative to both Mr Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while promising an aggressive campaign unafraid to punch at his rivals.
What Chris Christie has said about Donald Trump
Chris Christie was once a Donald Trump supporter but over the last few years has become one of his toughest vocal critics.
During a visit to New Hampshire in April, Mr Christie said: “Donald Trump is a TV star, nothing more, nothing less. Let me suggest to you that in putting him back in the White House, the reruns will be worse than the original show.”
See Chris Christie’s FEC filing
Chris Christie formally filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Tuesday (6 June) afternoon, marking his official entrance into the 2024 presidential run.
The FEC requires anyone running for federal office to register and file financial reports when they raise more than $5,000 in contributions of expenditures.
You can view Mr Christie’s filing here
Chris Christie polling around 1 per cent
National polls have former New Jersey governor and recent GOP candidate Chris Christie polling around one per cent.
A Fox News poll from May showed current frontrunner Donald Trump received 53 per cent of support and Ron DeSantis 20 per cent. Mr Christie had about one per cent along with Larry Elder.
Similarly, a CNN poll from late May showed Mr Christie holding one or less than one per cent.
The polling numbers will likely change after Mr Christie formally announces his campaign, though some are not convinced it will be enough for Mr Christie to earn a place in the White House.
Chris Christie takes the stage at campaign launch event
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has just taken the stage at St Anselm college, where he is launching his 2024 campaign for president with a town hall event.
Watch along here:
Christie: Obama, Biden and Trump made America ‘smaller’
Chris Christie lashed out at the past three presidents of the United States in his campaign launch Monday evening, blaming the men for making the United States “smaller” and dividing Americans into groups.
Barack Obama, he said, “divided” America. Donald Trump divided the country “even further”. And Joe Biden ran on bringing the country together, before according to Mr Christie pitting his party against Republicans and painting the GOP with one brush.
Ex-governor references ‘BridgeGate’ scandal in remarks
Speaking to voters in New Hampshire, Chris Christie made it clear he was not shying away from questions about the ‘BridgeGate’ scandal that consumed the final months of his tenure in office.
Explaining that he trusted people whom he should not have, the governor explained: “It resulted in me being at one point in my career admitting that I was publicly embarrassed and humiliated by the things that had happened on my watch.”
Christie attacks Donald Trump, and those who won't
Calling him a man “obsessed with the mirror” and unwilling to admit his own mistakes, Mr Christie entered into the conclusion of his remarks on Tuesday with a pointed attack aimed at Donald Trump.
Mr Christie also lashed out at Republicans like Ron DeSantis and his other rivals for the 2024 nomination, who he said were afraid to name their enemy as if he was “Voldemort” from the Harry Potter franchise.
“Beware of the leader in this country who has never made a mistake. Who has never done anything wrong. Who when something goes wrong it’s someone else’s fault,” said Mr Christie.
