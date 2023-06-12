Chris Christie town hall - live: Christie ramps up campaign with CNN event after harsh attacks on ex-president
Mr Christie will join Anderson Cooper in a town hall at 8pm EST on Monday
Chris Christie lays into Trump at 2024 campaign launch
Former New Jersey governor and 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie will appear before Americans on Monday night in a town hall hosted by CNN.
Less than a week ago, Mr Christie officially entered the already-packed race for the Republican nomination. He joins former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and more.
Thus far, the former New Jersey official is polling well behind the rest of the Republican frontrunners, barely cracking one per cent support.
The former governor launched his campaign positioning himself as a moderate-conservative alternative to former president Donald Trump, who Mr Christie called a “self-consumed, self-serving, mirror hog.”
Mr Christie will likely continue to set himself apart from the former president, who he twice endorsed, in the town hall.
It is set to begin at 8pm EST, hosted by Anderson Cooper.
How to watch CNN town hall with Chris Christie
Former New Jersey governor and 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie will join CNN host Anderson Cooper tonight (12 June) for a town hall to discuss his campaign.
Mr Christie will take questions from Mr Cooper as well as a live audience of voters who say they plan to vote in the Republican presidential primary in their respective states.
The event will start 8pm EST.
Viewers with paying cable subscriptions can watch the town hall on CNN. Those without a cable login can stream the town hall on CNN.com, CNN’s mobile apps for iOS and Android and CNNgo.
The town hall will also be available on demand beginning Tuesday, 13 June.
Donald Trump doesn’t seem that worried about Chris Christie
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is likely to go after Donald Trump this evening during a townhall event on CNN.
But a potential barrage from the 2024 candidate doesn’t seem too high on the concern list for Mr Trump.
A campaign ad released today on Truth Social doesn’t mention Mr Christie at all, instead hammering Joe Biden and the “corrupt radical left prosecutors” who have brought criminal charges against Mr Trump.
On Monday, as Mr Trump boarded a private jet to Miami where he is set to face his second criminal indictment this year, the ex-president continued to rail against the Biden family.
“I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL ‘PROSECUTOR’ TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!” fumed Mr Trump in an all-caps rant posted around noon.
Read more about how Donald Trump is handling this moment, and why it seems he has bigger fish to fry than his rivals in the 2024 field.
Trump vows to ‘go after’ Biden’s family as he boards Miami arraignment private jet
Former president faces two separate criminal indictments
Chris Christie’s unlikely ally in sports media
Chris Christie, who is barely polling in the single digits, could certainly use some allies.
Last week, sports fans were surprised when ESPN personality Stephen Smith threw his weight behind the former New Jersey governor’s longshot campaign.
“Yes, I know the Gov. Yes, he’s a friend. But this has nothing to do with endorsing him nor anyone else,” Mr Smith wrote on Twitter, attaching a link to the Christie campaign. “This is about helping the Gov get on that debate stage so we can all see who’s the best man or woman for the job.”
Mr Smith has said he previously voted for Joe Biden, but wants a new name to hold the White House in 2024, given Mr Biden’s advanced age.
“Somebody’s gotta say it, so I’m gonna say it: We need a new president in 2024. We need a new president,” Mr Smith said on his podcast last week.
“I voted for him, and based on some of the leading candidates on the right side, I’d probably be forced to vote for him again ’cause they scare the living hell outta me with some of the things that they’re preaching about. But I wouldn’t like it,” Mr Smith added.
Will Chris Christie hit Donald Trump on immigration?
Chris Christie is blazing his own path within the GOP when it comes to the issue of immigration.
Many in the Republican party and the conservative media apparatus have sought to paint every issue at the border as the result of Joe Biden’s policies, but the former New Jersey governor is reaching further back.
He argued earlier this month that criticisms of illegal immigration should be directed towards Donald Trump.
“It is his fault because he never changed one immigration law in the two years that he had Republican control of Congress,” Mr Christie said earlier this month while announcing his presidential campaign during an event in New Hampshire. “Not one immigration law did he change. He didn’t build the wall, and Mexico is laughing at the idea that they were going to pay for a wall on their border.”
As PolitiFact notes, Donald Trump issued an unprecedented 472 executive actions related to immigration, but didn’t put any long-term changes in place that reduced illegal migration or cleared asylum backlogs.
A likely theme of tonight’s town hall: the latest Trump indictment
Tonight’s Chris Christie town hall will likely mention the recent federal indictment of Donald Trump for showing highly classified nuclear and military information to unauthorised persons.
The former New Jersey governor has made a point to criticise Mr Trump as being a loose canon and an untrustworthy figure to have in the White House.
Here’s more of our reporting on the indictment.
The federal charges against Donald Trump
A federal indictment against the former president includes 37 counts stemming from his mishandling of classified files at Mar-a-Lago
Is Chris Christie’s campaign DOA?
The pollls are not looking great for Chris Christie.
Despite being a high-profile national political figure, the former New Jersey governor is barely cracking one per cent support as a 2024 candidate, according to a RealClear Politics average of national polls.
Donald Trump, meanwhile, is nearly 50 times more popular.
Chris Christie’s pitch: I’m the adult in the room
Allies of Chris Christie seem to be hoping that the former New Jersey governor’s reputation as a no-nonsense guy will be enough to peel off some Republican voters after the chaos of the Trump years.
A recent ad from Tell It Like It Is, a pro-Christie PAC, is titled “Qualified,” and features the former governor telling an audience of New Hampshire voters, “These are real problems that real serious people need to solve by putting your interests first, not their own.”
The approach is a pretty straightforward one, but it raises some interesting questions about the American electorate.
Namely, what if people like that Donald Trump isn’t really qualified to be president? What if they like that he rose to power by being more outrageous and attention-grabbing than everyone else?
Even after multiple indictments, years of scandals, and a humiliating one-term presidency, Mr Trump is still extremely popular with the Republican base, with polls showing the former president with over twice the support of his nearest rivals.
If voters genuinely wanted the adult in the room, one wonders if we would really see this kind of continued support.
The hometown view on Christie? Not a winner, but maybe a helpful foil for Trump
Commentators in Chris Christie’s home state of New Jersey are taking a somewhat dim view of the former governor’s run for the White House in 2024.
Many don’t believe he’s going to win, or even that his criticisms of Donald Trump are sincere.
”Like any standard politician, he has hoisted his finger to the wind to see which way it’s blowing,” Dick Polman writes today in the New Jersey Monitor.
As Saladin Ambar notes in NJ Spotlight New, there has never been a governor who has successfully beaten their party’s incumbent to take the presidential nominee.
Despite the long odds, and doubts that Christie, the on-again, off-again ally of Mr Trump, has really changed his ways, some opinion writers believe his candidacy may still be worthwhile.
“Christie can still serve a good purpose if, as already evidenced, he’s willing to say the stuff that has long needed to be said,” Mr Polman adds.
The question remains, if Mr Christie continues to say the quiet part out loud and criticise Donald Trump, will that have any way on the former president’s massive, loyal base?
What responsibility does Chris Christie have for Donald Trump’s rise to power?
The year was 2016, and Chris Christie had just dropped out of the presidential race, throwing his support behind Donald Trump.
Mr Christie’s endorsement of the future president lent him credibility and gave Republicans something they needed to cast their ballot for the reality television star who had never held public office before – permission.
Now, Mr Christie has announced another quixotic White House run. As an elected official who left his office in disgrace and who has not held a position for years in a radically changed GOP, Mr Christie is unlikely to win. But most observers see his run as an attempt to stop Mr Trump from winning again.
Republicans are about as likely to receive his message warning about the perils of another Trump presidency as they would be likely to receive the message from Liz Cheney.
Read more from our DC bureau chief Eric Garcia on how we should think about Chris Christie’s legacy – and his future.
Chris Christie gave Trump legitimacy. Now he can’t stop Trump in 2024
Christie was one of the first major endorsers of Trump. That gave Trump legitimacy and has made Christie irrelevant
Fox News host apologises for ‘milkshake’ Chris Christie comment
A Fox News host has apologised after making a barbed remark about Chris Christie’s weight and his ability to down a milkshake.
John Roberts mocked the former New Jersey governor as he discussed his entry into the 2024 presidential race on the right-wing channel’s show America Reports.
Roberts made the comment as he compared the fight for the Republican nomination to two milkshakes, one being drunk by Donald Trump and the other by the remaining candidates.
John Bowden reports:
Fox News host apologises for ‘milkshake’ Chris Christie comment
John Roberts mocked the former New Jersey governor as he discussed his entry into the 2024 presidential race
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies