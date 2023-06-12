✕ Close Chris Christie lays into Trump at 2024 campaign launch

Former New Jersey governor and 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie will appear before Americans on Monday night in a town hall hosted by CNN.

Less than a week ago, Mr Christie officially entered the already-packed race for the Republican nomination. He joins former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and more.

Thus far, the former New Jersey official is polling well behind the rest of the Republican frontrunners, barely cracking one per cent support.

The former governor launched his campaign positioning himself as a moderate-conservative alternative to former president Donald Trump, who Mr Christie called a “self-consumed, self-serving, mirror hog.”

Mr Christie will likely continue to set himself apart from the former president, who he twice endorsed, in the town hall.

It is set to begin at 8pm EST, hosted by Anderson Cooper.