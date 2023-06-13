Chris Christie town hall – live: Christie compares ex-president to Voldemort and says evidence is ‘damning’
Chris Christie let rip on his one-time friend Trump in the town hall with Anderson Cooper on Monday night
Chris Christie lays into Trump at 2024 campaign launch
Former New Jersey governor and 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie appeared before Americans on Monday night in a town hall hosted by CNN.
During the event, Mr Christie tore into Donald Trump, accusing the former president of “vanity run amok.”
“The conduct in there is awful,” Mr Christie said of the former president’s recent indictment.
The former New Jersey governor also hammered Mr Trump’s record on immigration, can called him a “child” who can’t accept losing the 2020 election.
Less than a week ago, Mr Christie officially entered the already-packed race for the Republican nomination. He joins former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and more.
Thus far, the former New Jersey official is polling well behind the rest of the Republican frontrunners, barely cracking one per cent support.
What did Chris Christie have to say during his CNN town hall on Monday.
Catch up with John Bowden’s full story from our DC desk.
Donald Trump silent on Chris Christie town hall so far
As of late Monday evening, Donald Trump did not comment publicly on Chris Christie’s CNN town hall, where the former New Jersey governor tore into his 2024 rival.
Instead, Mr Trump continued to bang the drum on various Joe Biden conspiracy theories and posted a campaign ad attacking the various indictments against him.
WATCH: Chris Christie raises questions about Joe Biden’s age during CNN town hall
Chris Christie accused both Donald Trump and Joe Biden of being past their “sell-by” dates.
During a Monday town hall event on CNN, the former New Jersey governor and current 2024 hopeful warned that Mr Biden wouldn’t be able to handle future crises.
Here’s our reporting on how age could define the coming debates in US politics.
How’s Chris Christie doing in the polls?
Not so well.
The former New Jersey governor has little over one per cent support since launching his campaign, according to polls of the GOP electorate.
What to know about Chris Christie’s ‘Bridgegate’ scandal
If Chris Christie continues to advance in the 2024 nomination process, you’ll surely be hearing a lot more about “Bridgegate,” a 2013 scandal in which advisors of Mr Christie intentionally ordered the closure of parts of the busy George Washington Bridge, allegedly as political retribution against a Democrat who didn’t support the New Jersey governor.
Here’s some reporting on the scandal.
Blood is in the water for Donald Trump
After years of Republicans being afraid to offer even the slighest whisper of criticism against Donald Trump, things seem to be shifting.
Chris Christie tore into the former president on Monday night during a CNN town hall, painting him as a “loser” and a vengeful “child” who can’t accept reality, whether it’s in regard to the 2020 election or the former president’s recent indictment.
Fellow 2024 nominee Nikki Haley is also joining the chorus of critics, calling Mr Trump “reckless” for mishandling classified documents.
WATCH: Chris Christie slams Trump as ‘three-time loser’
During his CNN town hall, Chris Christie argued the only way to take on Donald Trump is by going straight at him and not being afraid to offer forceful criticism.
No moment during Monday’s event was more forceful than when the former New Jersey governor said Republicans should be honest and blame the “three-time loser” Donald Trump for his failings.
Watch below.
Former New Jersey governor calls for immigration reform and to finish the border wall
Chris Christie told the audience at his CNN town hall on Monday that immigration reform is needed, and that he would finish the border wall project that was the centre of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign
“You have to change the immigration laws to make them fairer, clearer, and have some teeth in them,” he said.
“You need a president who is going to sit down with both parties and say enough, enough posturing, let’s come to a solution,” he added. “Only if you have had to sit with your adversaries, listen to them, reason with them, and then come to an agreement, do you know how to do it. I don’t see anybody in this race other than me who has had the experience of doing that at the executive level.”
Chris Christie calls Roe v Wade ‘wrong’ and refuses to speak out on DeSantis abortion ban
Chris Christie is trying to walk a tight rope right now on abortion.
On the one hand, the former New Jersey governor says he is proudly against abortion, but he is also hesitating to speak explicitly about how far anti-abortion policy should go in the US.
“What I stand for is what conservatives have been arguing for 50 years, that Roe is wong, there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion and that the states should decide,” he said. “I absolutely believe each state should make their own decision on this. The federal government should not be involved unless and until there’s a consensus around the country from the 50 states making their decisions.”
When asked if he would support a federal abortion ban, Mr Christie responded that there were too many “ifs” in that hypothetical, and the former New Jersey governor also ruled out speaking on Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s 6-week abortion ban.
”That’s governor DeSantis’s decition to make along with the legislature in Florida,” he added. “The people will judge him on whether that’s harsh or not.”
Chris Christie was in peak form Monday evening as he laid into former President Donald Trump in his second town hall-style appearance as a presidential candidate.
The governor’s performance on CNN was in many ways a repeat of his initial launch event at St Anselm College in New Hampshire a week earlier. But the governor fine-tuned his attacks over the days ahead of his first cable news spot, and came out swinging against the Republican frontrunner.
He largely ignored his other GOP rivals as he took questions from voters and moderator Anderson Cooper, while landing every blow he could on his main rival (and former ally). Mr Christie hit his opponent on nearly every topic, from his most recent indictment for the mishandling of presidential records and violations of the Espionage Act to the performance of the Republican Party electorally since 2016, blame for which he laid squarely at the the feet of the de facto GOP leader.
“He flew the boxes up to New Jersey for summer vacation. What is this, like, they’re a family member?” Mr Christie vented at one point, referencing recent reporting on the 37-count indictment Mr Trump faces in the Southern District of Florida.
John Bowden has the full story.
