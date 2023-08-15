✕ Close Related video: Trump polls far ahead of Republican rivals, despite legal troubles

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has swiped the second spot in the upcoming New Hampshire primary from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis even as former President Donald Trump remains dominant.

A new poll from Emerson College released on Tuesday shows Mr Christie at nine per cent support, while Mr DeSantis is at eight per cent, down from 17 per cent in March. Mr Christie’s lead is within the poll’s 3.4 per cent margin of error. Mr Trump received 49 per cent.

Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, said that “DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates”.

Meanwhile, the 2024 election looks set to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.

Despite his mounting legal problems, Mr Trump is by far the most popular candidate in the Republican field.

The Republican primary is scheduled to begin with the Iowa caucuses on 15 January and the New Hampshire primary on 23 January.