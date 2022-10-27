Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A government accountability group has revealed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas the day before the Supreme Court announced its ruling that overturned Roe v Wade.

The organisation, American Oversight, made a Freedom of Information Act request for Supreme Court emails with the Republican governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate’s office.

American Oversight had published the emails in September but they gained traction when liberal website The Raw Story published them on Thursday.

A series of emails show Mr Thomas’s assistant corresponding with Diane Moulton on Mr DeSantis’s staff about setting up a lunch with Mr Thomas and four of his clerks.

“Justice Thomas will attend the June 23rd luncheon with Governor DeSantis and the Justice's four law clerks. Do you think that the Governor would mind coming to the Supreme Court for lunch,” Shean Kelly Makel asks in an email. “Technically we are still closed to the public but the clerks can order lunch from a local restaurant. Or they can dine at Capital Grille. Please let me know.”

Ultimately, they decided to dine at the Supreme Court in the the Natalie Rehnquist Dining Room. On 24 June, the day after the luncheon, the court handed down its decision for Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the 1973 decision which enshrined the right to seek an abortion.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion for the majority but Mr Thomas, himself an arch-conservative, also explored the idea of re-examining Lawrence v Texas, which overturned bans on gay sex; Obergefell v Hodges, which allowed for same-sex marriage nationwide; and Griswold v Connecticut, which allowed for birth control.

Mr DeSantis, a firebrand conservative himself, signed a 15-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking earlier this year.

Mr Thomas’s meeting with Mr DeSantis is also sure to raise questions about Mr Thomas’s involvement with partisan elected officials when the court attempts to remain apolitical, particularly on matters in which they might rule.