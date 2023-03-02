CPAC 2023 – live: CPAC chief Matt Schlapp dodges questions on allegations as GOP convention kicks off
Ted Cruz, JD Vance, Mike Pompeo and others are set to speak on Thursday
Criticism of Joe Biden’s administration, the 2020 election, attacks on transgender healthcare and “wokeness” are likely to be recurrent themes across the four-day gathering for right-wing activists and GOP officials from across the US at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.
Donald Trump will be Saturday night’s headliner once again, seeking to re-establish his grip over the Republican Party in the wake of November’s disappointing midterm results and the emergence of Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis as a serious potential challenger for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024.
Mr DeSantis will not be there, however, nor will Mr Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence or newly-elected House speaker Kevin McCarthy. Attendees will be addressed by the likes of Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and Jair Bolsonaro, among others.
Meanwhile, American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp, whose organisation runs the conference and who has served as a key figure elevating the former president and his movement, faces accusations of sexual misconduct from a former Republican campaign aide.
Story: Matt Schlapp avoids questions on groping allegations as CPAC kicks off
CPAC chief Matt Schlapp ignored questions from The Independent about allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
Trump booster Matt Schlapp avoids questions on groping allegations as CPAC kicks off
Matt Schlapp did not respond to questions and was escorted away from the press at CPAC
Behind the scenes, things look smaller this year
After a pandemic-era hiatus, CPAC is back at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Centre, the just-outside-Washington, DC venue it has called home since 2003.
The Marriott-managed property is a massive complex that is part of an even more massive development called National Harbour, and in years past CPAC has packed the convention centre’s ballroom to the rafters.
While CPAC organisers say this year’s edition hasn’t scaled down its’ ambitions in any way, the ballroom setup for this year tells a different tale.
In years past, the conference’s general session has filled the cavernous main ballroom with multiple sections of seating reserved for attendees who’ve paid at different levels to guarantee varying degrees of access.
Not so this year.
Not only does the seating area for attendees not appear to have the multiple tiers of seating that were present at previous conferences, but roughly a quarter of the room is not being used for paying attendees at all.
A portion of that unused capacity is devoted to a press filing area that is much smaller than in years past.
Instead of being spread out along several rows of seats spanning the breadth of the ballroom — the filing area has been relegated to a corner behind a riser set aside for television cameras and photographers, denying most of the press a view of the crowd size.
What’s more, a significant part of the ballroom is blocked off by a movable wall which is disguising empty, unused space.
Matt Schlapp avoids questions on allegations against him
As CPAC kicked off on Thursday morning, the event’s leader Matt Schlapp avoided questions on the allegations against him. A GOP operative has accused Mr Schlapp of making unwanted sexual advances during the Georgia Senate runoff campaign. Mr Schlapp has denied the claims.
CPAC panelists will target transgender healthcare, voting rights and ‘the woke playbook’
Between the headlining speeches from prominent Republican elected officials at this year’s CPAC are several panels and roundtable talks on a host of issues – largely revolving around transgender people, election conspiracy theories, anti-abortion activism, attacks on schools and libraries, and a so-called “woke playbook”, issues that will likely dominate the stage over the next few days as well as upcoming campaigns in 2024.
Guest panelists include far-right commentator and “Pizzagate” proponent Jack Posobiec, anti-LGBT+ social media influencer Chaya Raichik of Libs of Tik Tok, and Terry Schilling with the American Principles Project, an organisation that promotes state legislation to end gender-affirming healthcare for all transgender people, regardless of their age.
CPAC will also hear from anti-abortion activists and activists involved in a coordinated right-wing effort to undermine public schools – a campaign fuelled by outrage over Covid-19 guidance and a “groomer” panic that has consumed school boards and debates over library contents across the US.
One panel – “Sacking the Woke Playbook” – will feature former college football coach turned US Senator Tommy Tuberville. Arizona attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh, among so-called “election deniers” who ran and lost statewide races for positions that would have critical oversight of American elections, will join a panel called “They Stole it From Us Legally”.
Lincoln Project attacks Trump takeover of Republican Party in new video
Right in time for CPAC, the anti-Trump Republican collective has a new campaign to remind American conservatives: “The Republican Party of old is no more, as Trumpism and MAGA have taken root and instilled a rot that cannot be washed away.”
The allegations against CPAC chief Matt Schlapp
As CPAC’s 2023 edition kicks off, the man who greets the myriad right-wing activists and supporters descending on Maryland will do so facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
That man, veteran GOP lobbyist Matt Schlapp, had been accused by a male Republican campaign operative of making unwanted sexual advances during the closing days of the US Senate race in Georgia.
What are the allegations against CPAC head Matt Schlapp?
A male GOP campaign operative accused Matt Schlapp of making unwanted sexual advances during the closing days of Georgia’s Senate runoff election
‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’, says Bill Maher
Speaking to Jake Tapper as part of a new CNN interview, Real Time host Bill Maher revealed his “very personal” fear of a second Donald Trump presidency.
“I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level because I don’t think he likes me. I understand why,” Mr Maher said.
“And I don’t know what he would do in a second term.”
The comedian, whom Mr Trump has dismissed as a “radical left maniac” and “wacky”, said that, after the 2016 election: “I was afraid for my own wellbeing. I thought I could wind up in Guantanamo Bay. I think I still could.
“He’s obsessed sometimes. I don’t know. He went on a tear for about eight months when he was president. Every time he’d have a rally, I have a list three pages long of the things he’s called me.
“I mean, he is obviously someone who does not know any boundaries, and, you know, you have to worry when you see what other authoritarian rulers do in other countries to people.
“I’m not thinking he’s going to become [Russian president Vladimir Putin] and start pushing people out windows, but I’m not going to live on the 30th floor anywhere either.”
The Covid denialist organisation sponsoring CPAC
This year’s CPAC will be sponsored by an advocacy organisation once dubbed “among the top purveyors” of Covid-19 misinformation by a member of Congress.
The group, called America’s Frontline Doctors, passes itself as any other medical organisation, but public health experts and critics have called the group “the 21st century, digital version of snake-oil salesmen” that promoted pseudoscientific Covid cures like using horse dewormer, fostered anti-vaccine sentiment and abused donor funds.
Read more:
What is America’s Frontline Doctors, the Covid denial organisation sponsoring CPAC?
Group has been accused of financial irregularities and peddling false medical information
Democratic leaders in Congress tell Rupert Murdoch to halt ‘grave propaganda’ around 2020 election
A letter from Senate majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries demands that Fox News hosts such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham “admit on the air that they were wrong to engage in such negligent behaviour” by providing a platform for a baseless narrative that the election was compromised.
Their letter followed bombshell court filings in a defamation case against the network, with internal messages and testimony from Fox personalities and executives revealing their private rejection of bogus election fraud conspiracy theories while serveral programmes continued to host the people who promoted them.
Read more:
Top Democrats tell Rupert Murdoch to end ‘grave propaganda’ around 2020 election
Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries urge top Fox News personalities to admit on-air ‘that they were wrong’
Cowboys for Trump co-founder not guilty of campaign finance charge
Couy Griffin was found not guilty on Wednesday of a misdemeanour charge of failing to register the group as a political committee at a trial in southern New Mexico.
The verdict from a 12-member jury capped a two-day trial in Alamogordo, the community where Mr Griffin served as an Otero County commissioner until he was banished from office last year for his role in the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021.
Read more:
Trump cowboy found not guilty of campaign finance charge
Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of failing to register a political group and provide financial disclosures at a trial in southern New Mexico
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies