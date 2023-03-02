CPAC 2023 – live: Ted Cruz rails against Fauci as panelists joke about killing journalists
Right-wing conference includes GOP figures at four-day event
Criticism of Joe Biden’s administration, the Chinese surveillance balloon, attacks on transgender Americans and “wokeness” are recurrent themes at a four-day gathering for right-wing activists and GOP officials from across the US at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.
In a joint appearance, Ted Cruz and JD Vance elevated the “lab leak” theory concerning the origins of Covid-19 and raged against Dr Anthony Fauci as the crowd chanted “lock him up”. Other panelists repeatedly returned to familiar right-wing grievances and took aim at fentanyl overdoses and immigration, waged anti-trans attacks, and criticised the “liberal media,” with several panelists joking about “hunting the media for sport.”
Donald Trump will be Saturday night’s headliner once again, seeking to re-establish his grip over the Republican Party. Meanwhile, American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp, whose organisation runs the conference and who has served as a key figure elevating the former president and his movement, faces accusations of sexual misconduct from a former Republican campaign aide.
Mike Lindell is latest Trump ally to turn on Fox News despite using network to advertise his pillows
Pillow salesman and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell on Thursday spent a portion of his day at the CPAC shouting about Fox News – a television network on which he frequently advertises – and airing grievances about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to let one of that network’s hosts access footage from the January 6 Capitol riot.
Mr Lindell is a frequent presence on Fox by way of his ubiquitous MyPillow advertisements
‘Ted Cruz at CPAC: From presidential candidate to boorish podcast host'
The Independent’s Richard Hall writes:
Cruz won the CPAC straw poll in 2016, but the movement has moved on since then
Florida Senator Rick Scott takes the stage with a grim picture of America
Florida Senator Rick Scott entered the CPAC stage to announce that President Joe Biden and “the US Senate, the news media, the Democratic party, academia, Hollywood, Wall Street and many of our big corporations” are “destroying the country.”
He mentioned some version of “destroy out country” roughly half a dozen times within his first minute on stage, then outlined Democratic officials’ “evil plan” bloated with right-wing grievances.
”My message to you is this. People in Washington who don’t like me, they’re not very fond of you either,” he said. “This is the time we have to rescue this country.”
He called for CPAC to get more “active,” echoing other attendees who have urged right-wing Americans to get more involved in local campaigns for school boards and other races to inject a CPAC agenda at the local level.
Full story: CPAC crowd boos Anthony Fauci during cable news compilation on Covid origins
A crowd of attendees at CPAC jeered and shouted “lock him up” when an image of Dr Anthony Fauci appeared on screen during the event.
The CPAC audience erupted into shouts and boos when the former White House expert on infectious disease joined the montage
Fentanyl panic stories hit the stage at CPAC
In a panel on US-Mexico border security and the import of fentanyl, Republican US Rep Mark Green revived a familiar and false trope about the synthetic opioid.
News outlets have repeatedly picked up local police warnings about dollar bills laced with fentanyl, and police agencies have repeatedly claimed that officers have experienced overdoses or faced some kind of exposure illness after coming in contact with the drug.
Multiple assessments from toxicologists, public health experts, drug policy researchers and law enforcement agencies’ own guidance when it comes to fentanyl have debunked those claims, which continue to make headlines despite their spurious contents.
“Pick up a dollar, and it’s got fentanyl on it, and you’re dead,” Mr Green said at CPAC on Thursday. That is false; it is not possible to experience such a reaction from merely touching the drug.
“Every American,” he claimed, “is at risk” from fentanyl.
Full story: Trump can be sued by police over Jan 6, Justice Department says
The Justice Department has asked a federal court to let a group of police officers and members of Congress proceed with a lawsuit seeking damages against former president Donald Trump for his role in inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
A group of police officers and lawmakers want Mr Trump held liable for inciting the January 6 riot
Former ICE director says he does not ‘give a s***’ about being sued over family separations under Trump
Republican officials suddenly concerned with the mounting crisis facing people fleeing South American and Central American regimes at the US-Mexico border after Trump left the White House are calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Former ICE director Tom Homan – who said that Mr Mayorkas has “blood on his hands” for fentanyl deaths – repeatedly, falsely suggested that there were fewer acts of violence against people crossing the southern border under the Trump administration.
Human rights watchdogs uncovered “massive human rights violations against migrants and asylum seekers” after Trump implemented the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy in 2019. Nearly 70,000 people were impacted by the policy, but fewer than 53,000 people – less than one percent – were granted relief.
Advocates and government agencies also uncovered chaos from the Trump-era Title 42 policy, which prevented people from seeking asylum under US and international accords, and a family separation policy that removed hundreds of children from their families at border crossings.
“I’m sick and tired of hearing about the family separation. And I’m still being sued about that. I don’t give a s****,” he said.
Deaths from synthetic opioids soared under Trump’s presidency, from 28,659 annual overdose-related deaths in 2017 to more than 56,000 in his final full year in office in 2020. Deaths have continued to climb, with 71,238 in 2021, the most recent data from the CDC, which notes the increase was half of what it was a year earlier, when overdose deaths rose by 30 per cent from 2019 to 2020.
“No one did more, bottom line” on immigration than Trump, Mr Homan claimed. He said he offered to work for free because he is so “p***** off”.
Ted Cruz on Pete Buttigieg: ‘What the hell else does this guy need to do to get fired?’
Ted Cruz, who traveled to Cancun during his state’s chaotic winter storm crisis in 2021, claimed that Democratic officials do not care about the crisis unfolding in East Palestine, Ohio following a rail disaster and urgent environment and health concerns that followed.
The Texas senator claimed that because the area leans Republican, Democratic officials have effectively given up on its recovery.
“If you were a bunch of transgender tech workers, get the entire Biden cabinet down there to hold a sit in and feel their pain,” he said.
He also joined a chorus of criticism against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
“What the hell else does this guy need to do to get fired?” he said.
Trump ‘soft banned’ from Fox News amid clash with Murdoch over election lies coverage
Trump’s campaign team reportedly said he is being "soft banned" by Fox News, claiming the Murdoch family wants to "move on" from the former president.
The ban was first reported in Semafor, which cited four members of Mr Trump's "inner circle" on condition of anonymity.
Aide to former president reportedly said that ‘the Murdochs have made it pretty clear they want to move on from Trump’
CPAC crowds boo video footage of Fauci as Ted Cruz and JD Vance amplify ‘lab leak’ theory
CPAC crowds booed footage of news network hosts and Dr Anthony Fauci as senators Ted Cruz and JD Vance amplified a “lab leak” theory surrounding Covid-19’s origins.
Right-wing commentators and GOP officials have repeatedly amplified the theory and claimed that recent reports corroborate their claims, while the US government has “low confidence” in the theory, meaning that “the information used in the analysis is scant, questionable, fragmented, or that solid analytical conclusions cannot be inferred from the information.”
There is no consensus about its origin. Four of eight US intelligence agencies have leaned toward a natural origin for the virus, with “low confidence,” while two of them — the Department of Energy and the FBI — have “moderate confidence” in the lab theory.
