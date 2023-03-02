CPAC 2023 – live: DeSantis skips four-day event as Trump and key GOP figures take the stage
America’s closely watched right-wing conference returns without notable GOP figures on the schedule
A four-day conference featuring prominent Republican officials, right-wing personalities and activist groups will convene on 1 March, with marquee speeches from Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and Jair Bolsonaro, among others.
This year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, is also notable for who is not attending: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, widely considered among political analysts to enter the 2024 presidential race against Mr Trump.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and many top congressional Republicans, including newly selected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, will also not be attending the conference, now being held in Maryland outside of Washington DC after stints in Florida and Texas.
The conference this year also does not appear to have coverage sponsorship from Fox News, while competing outlet Newsmax is listed as a presenting spnsor and far-right streaming service Real America’s Voice is named one of four participating sponsors.
Meanwhile, American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp, whose organisation runs the conference and who has served as a key figure elevating the former president and his movement, faces accusations of sexual misconduct from a former GOP campaign aide.
Biden mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
Joe Biden has laughed off the latest provocation from MAGA populist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene at an annual Democratic gathering in Baltimore, chuckling: “Isn’t she amazing?”
He was responding to the representative asking Michigan mother and conservative activist Rebecca Kiessling during a hearing at Capitol Hill whether she believed the two children she lost to fentanyl-related deaths in July 2020 would still be alive “if our government would secure our southern border”.
Ms Greene proudly tweeted a clip of the exchange, overlooking the fact that it was Mr Trump who was in the White House at the time the tragedy occurred, not Mr Biden.
“She was very specific — I shouldn’t digress, probably — I read, she was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons,” the president said, addressing her comments in the hearing.
“Well, the interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” he said, before breaking off with a chuckle, according to The Hill.
“Look folks. Anyway, I don’t want to get started…”
Read more:
Biden leads laughter at Marjorie Taylor Greene after false fentanyl claims
‘The interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,’ says Biden
Tireless Trump continues Fox News rant
After slamming Fox over the Dominion revelations on Wednesday, denouncing its “MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS” and suggesting that anyone who does not believe the 2020 election was “Stollen” (a delicious German raisin bread?) should “get out of the News Business”, the swamp beast of Mar-a-Lago has been at it again.
This time he’s blaming former House speaker turned Fox board member Paul Ryan for being a bad influence and says he must resign or be fired:
This is what Mr Ryan himself has had to say about the crisis.
Paul Ryan ‘absolutely disagrees’ with Tucker Carlson as he defends role on Fox board
Former House speaker faces intense criticism for role at Fox after network spread election lies
ICYMI: Mike Lindell thanks Rupert Murdoch for keeping his MyPillow ads on air despite support for bogus conspiracy theories
Pillow salesman and prolific election fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has thanked the network’s Rupert Murdoch for keeping his MyPillow ads on air after the media mogul’s testimony in the Dominion defamation lawsuit revealed that he had no plans to cancel them.
MyPillow was the most prolific advertiser on Fox News, which ran 678 ads on the network between Election Day 2020 and 6 January 6, 2021, according to Media Matters.
In his sworn deposition in the case of Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing the network for promoting false election claims related to the voting machine company, Mr Murdoch said that Mr Lindell “pays us a lot of money” and has no plans to boot him from the lineup.
“At first you think it’s comic, and then you get bored and irritated,” Mr Murdoch said, according to court documents. “It is not red or blue, it is green.”
“Thank God that Mr Rupert Murdoch doesn’t cancel MyPillow ... because their president goes out there with his First Amendment right of free speech and talks about, tries to save our country,” Mr Lindell said on his The Lindell Report on 27 February.
“Is Fox supposed to be like the machine companies? ... ‘Mike Lindell, he’s saying those lies about Dominion.’ I’m not saying lies. It’s the truth,” he added.
Lawsuit documents allege that Fox executives grew anxious after Mr Lindell criticised the network during an interview with Newsmax.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott reportedly sent him a gift with a handwritten note, hoping to win him over.
Prosecutors and FBI reportedly clashed over search of Trump residence
Top FBI officials reportedly pushed back on plans from the Justice Department to seek a warrant authorising a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home because they feared scrutiny from internal watchdogs and congressional committees.
Prosecutors and FBI clashed over search of Trump residence, report says
FBI agents feared searching Mr Trump’s property could damage their careers
The biggest revelations from the Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News
Despite the network’s top officials and presenters privately acknowledging that then-president Trump and his allies were lying about the 2020 election, Fox News continued to bring them on air to amplify those claims, which also energised competing right-wing media networks that appeared to threaten Fox viewership, according to court documents.
Here is a brief overview of some of the claims outlined in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn case, which collects sworn depositions and internal messages from prominent Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and owner Rupert Murdoch discussing coverage of the 2020 election’s aftermath.
Fox News, the Murdochs and backstage Trump whispers: The damning Dominion revelations
Court documents present damning messages from network’s star anchors and executives surrounding coverage of Donald Trump’s false 2020 election fraud narrative, Joe Sommerlad and Alex Woodward explain
Three things we’re watching at this year’s CPAC
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the elephant not in the room at this year’s CPAC. How will the crowd take it?
How will CPAC handle sexual misconduct allegations facing its chief organised chair Matt Schlapp? And what will far-right activists and GOP officials tell their supporters about their agenda targeting LGBT+ people, school censorship and voting rights?
Three things we’re keeping an eye on at CPAC this week
Conservatism’s spectaccle returns to Washington
Donald Trump looms large over CPAC’s 2023 summit. What will he have to say?
The annual Conservative Political Action Conference is back for another round of Republican grandstanding, grievance-airing and MAGA merchandise as the party and right-wing groups strategise ahead of critical 2024 races.
The four-day event that bills itself as the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world” will feature a headlining address from Donald Trump on Saturday.
So, what might the twice-impeached president, currently under criminal investigation, have to say this time?
Is Donald Trump speaking at CPAC?
CPAC is returning to Maryland after two years away with a familiar lineup of MAGA Republicans
CPAC panelists will target transgender healthcare, voting rights and ‘the woke playbook'
Between the headlining speeches from prominent Republican elected officials at this year’s CPAC are several panels and roundtable talks on a host of issues – largely revolving around transgender people, election conspiracy theories, anti-abortion activism, attacks on schools and libraries, and a so-called “woke playbook”, issues that will likely dominate the stage over the next few days as well as upcoming campaigns in 2024.
Guest panelists include far-right commentator and “Pizzagate” proponent Jack Posobiec, anti-LGBT+ social media influencer Chaya Raichik of Libs of Tik Tok, and Terry Schilling with the American Principles Project, an organisation that promotes state legislation to end gender-affirming healthcare for all transgender people, regardless of their age.
CPAC will also hear from anti-abortion activists and activists involved in a coordinated right-wing effort to undermine public schools – a campaign fuelled by outrage over Covid-19 guidance and a “groomer” panic that has consumed school boards and debates over library contents across the US.
One panel – “Sacking the Woke Playbook” – will feature former college football coach turned US Senator Tommy Tuberville. Arizona attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh, among so-called “election deniers” who ran and lost statewide races for positions that would have critical oversight of American elections, will join a panel called “They Stole it From Us Legally”.
Jamie Raskin hits back at Lauren Boebert over Covid-19 claims with Trump’s own words
Democratic US Rep Jamie Raskin corrected Republican Lauren Boebert following her attempts to rewrite the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.
Ms Boebert criticised pandemic-era mask and vaccine mandates as she claimed that Covid-19 was “released from a lab in China” during a House Oversight Committee on Tuesday. But she failed to note that Trump repeatedly praised Xi’s response and that one of Trump’s chief advisers blamed his policies on the loss of lives.
“So, if there’s a problem with the Chinese government unleashing a virus – which has not been proven anywhere, but it certainly could be true – you would have to pin that on your favourite president, Donald Trump, not on Joe Biden,” Mr Raskin said.
Democrat Jamie Raskin hits back at Lauren Boebert with Trump quotes
Maryland Democrat responds as Colorado Republican blasts pandemic-era mask and vaccine mandates
Chris Christie explains why he believes Trump will be indicted
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said that he thinks Trump will be indicted in connection to at least one of the numerous investigations of which he’s at the centre.
Chris Christie explains why he believes Trump will be indicted
‘In terms of the likelihood of indictment, I’d put New York first, the special counsel second, Georgia third,’ Christie says
