CPAC live: Conservatives gather for Trump-centric conference outside Washington DC

✕ Close Related: Donald Trump confirms some names on VP shortlist

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The latest instalment of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has begun, kicking off another four-day jamboree of grandstanding speeches, culture war grievances, and MAGA electioneering.

The event will once more be headlined by Donald Trump, who will make its keynote address on Saturday before heading off to South Carolina for the state primary.

Nikki Haley will not be there but did deliver a defiant message to Republicans this week as she pledged to fight on in the battle for the GOP presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, Fox News commentator Jessica Tarlov has called the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden “embarrassing” after repeated witnesses appeared to weaken Republican claims that the president is corrupt.

Speaking after an appearance on Capitol Hill by the commander-in-chief’s brother, James Biden, who accused the GOP of “flat-out lying” about his family, Ms Tarlov said: “This is the path that they’ve chosen to take, and honestly I’m surprised that they have this high of a threshold for humiliation.

“Every witness they have called has decimated their argument.”

House Republicans have long insisted that the entire Biden family is corrupt but have struggled to provide any proof.