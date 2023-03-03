CPAC 2023 – live: Ted Cruz rails against Fauci as panelists joke about killing journalists
Right-wing conference includes GOP figures at four-day event
Criticism of Joe Biden’s administration, the Chinese surveillance balloon, attacks on transgender Americans and “wokeness” are recurrent themes at a four-day gathering for right-wing activists and GOP officials from across the US at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.
In a joint appearance, Ted Cruz and JD Vance elevated the “lab leak” theory concerning the origins of Covid-19 and raged against Dr Anthony Fauci as the crowd chanted “lock him up”. Other panelists repeatedly returned to familiar right-wing grievances and took aim at fentanyl overdoses and immigration, waged anti-trans attacks, and criticised the “liberal media,” with several panelists joking about “hunting the media for sport.”
Donald Trump will be Saturday night’s headliner once again, seeking to re-establish his grip over the Republican Party. Meanwhile, American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp, whose organisation runs the conference and who has served as a key figure elevating the former president and his movement, faces accusations of sexual misconduct from a former Republican campaign aide.
GOP congressman calls Mark Milley a ‘traitor’ and claims children are ‘not safe’ in school
During a CPAC panel on Thursday, far-right congressman Ralph Norman of South Carolina called Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley – a decorated service member and highest-ranking military officer in the nation’s armed forces – “a traitor”.
Moments earlier at his CPAC appearance alongside US Rep Scott Perry, Mr Norman dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris as “the giggler” as he mentioned the possibility of impeaching Joe Biden and lambasted the Biden administration and its response to the Chinese surveillance balloon.
Mr Perry said breaches into American airspace should be “met with maximum force” against China.
In his closing remarks on the panel, Mr Norman claimed that “our children are not safe” in America’s schools, amplifying right-wing moral panic involving teachers, LGBT+ rights and discussion of race and racism in classrooms and workplaces.
“What’s happening to them … is evil,” he said.
Trump can be sued by police over Jan 6, Justice Department says
Attorneys for the Justice Department’s civil rights division determined that the realm of protected speech from the president “does not include incitement of imminent private violence” as a group of US Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers seek to hold Mr Trump accountable for the Capitol riot in a lawsuit.
An appeals court reviewing the lawsuit turned to the Justice Department for an opinion in December.
“Presidents may at times use strong rhetoric. And some who hear that rhetoric may overreact, or even respond with violence,” attorneys for the Justice Department said on Thursday.
“Just as denying First Amendment protection to incitement does not unduly chill speech in general, denying absolute immunity to incitement of imminent private violence should not unduly chill the President in the performance of his traditional function of speaking to the public on matters of public concern,” they added.
America’s Frontline Doctors, the Covid denialist organisation sponsoring CPAC
This year’s CPAC is sponsored by one of the “top purveyors” of Covid-19 misinformation, accotding to a member of Congress, and has been compared to a modern snake-oil salesman.
The group, called America’s Frontline Doctors , passes itself as any other medical organisation, but public health experts and critics say it has promoted pseudoscientific Covid cures like using horse dewormer, fostered anti-vaccine sentiment, and abused donor funds.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus reports:
House Republicans hang Oversight chair James Comer out to dry after shocking Beau Biden remarks
Oversight Committee chairman James Comer drew outrage from the White House and veterans groups after he suggested that Beau Biden, the late Delaware attorney general and son of President Joe Biden, should have faced criminal charges over a Delaware political scandal in which he was found to have done nothing wrong.
House Republicans at CPAC declined to defend – or condemn – the congressman during Thursday’s events.
Several Republicans, including Matt Gaetz and Ralph Norman, told The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg that they hadn’t seen Comer’s comments.
‘In a really embarrassing CPAC speech, cool dads Ted Cruz and JD Vance tell it like it is'
The Independent’s Holly Baxter writes:
Trump and DeSantis to visit Iowa within days of one another
On 10 March, Ron DeSantis is set to visit Iowa, long considered the benchmark for presidential candidates’ political viability with its “first in the nation” primary election status.
The Florida governor will visit Davenport and Des Moines to promote his new book, The Courage to Be Free, according to the Associated Press.
Three days later, Donald Trump will be there.
DeSantis will not be at this year’s CPAC; Trump is headlining on Saturday.
Underscoring the division over the GOP’s future, the governor is expected to attend a Club for Growth’s private retreat in Florida, where Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu are expectedto attend. None are on the CPAC schedule.
There’s been little if any mention of Fox at CPAC . Then the CEO of Newsmax brought up the lawsuit
This year’s CPAC does not appear to have coverage sponsorship from Fox News, while competing outlet Newsmax is listed as a presenting sponsor and far-right streaming service Real America’s Voice is named as one of four participating sponsors.
There’s been little if any mention of Fox or the Dominion lawsuit against the network, including revelations that the network’s top stars, executives and producers privately rejected bogus claims of election fraud that were amplified on air.
Newsmax also was sued by Dominion over similar false claims about the voting machine company; the network retracted some of its reporting as part of a settlement in a separate suit.
At CPAC, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said that if the Fox case was in federal court it would be thrown out.
Here’s what the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News uncovered:
Kimberly Guilfoyle poses with Mike Lindell
A CPAC moment: Former Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr, posed with pillow salesman and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell.
Mr Lindell, who is scheduled to address the conference on Saturday three hours before the former president closes out the day’s events.
Ms Guilfoyle is scheduled to speak on Friday.
Sebastian Gorka rages at journalists at CPAC hallway
Former Trump administration aide and current right-wing podcaster Sebastian Gorka raged at several reporters, including The Independent’s John Bowden, inside a CPAC hallway on Thursday.
He told political strategist Tim Miller of the Showtime series The Circus to “go to hell” and that he is “f****** fake news”.
He called The Independent’s Washington reporter a “coward,” “fake news” and to get a “real job”.
Mike Lindell is latest Trump ally to turn on Fox News despite using network to advertise his pillows
Pillow salesman and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell on Thursday spent a portion of his day at the CPAC shouting about Fox News – a television network on which he frequently advertises – and airing grievances about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to let one of that network’s hosts access footage from the January 6 Capitol riot.
