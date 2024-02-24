✕ Close Gaetz calls for end to aid to Israel unless US cuts funding for United Nations

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The latest instalment of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is underway —another four-day jamboree of grandstanding speeches, culture war grievances and MAGA electioneering.

As the conference starts its final day, Donald Trump will make the keynote address at 1 pm local time before heading off to South Carolina for the state’s GOP primary.

Nikki Haley will not be at the conference but did deliver a defiant message to voters this week, pledging to fight on in the battle for the GOP presidential nomination.

On Thursday, right-wing activist Jack Posobiec hailed the “end of democracy” during a panel event with Steve Bannon, commenting: “We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on January 6, but we will endeavour to get rid of it.”

Many of those expected to be short-listed as possible Trump running mates gave bombastic speeches to try and curry favour with the former president — Elise Stefanik, Byron Donalds, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and Kristi Noem were just some of those who took to the stage.

The event has lost some of the punch it once had, with some agenda items poorly attended and a diminished — though still totally bizarre — merchandise market.