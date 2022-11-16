Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Security appear to prevent crowd leaving Trump’s 2024 announcement speech early

Video shows some people trying to leave but allegedly being stopped by security

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 16 November 2022 06:34
Comments

Most confusing moments from Trump’s 2024 announcement

As former president Donald Trump announced his third bid for presidency on Tuesday, a crowd of people who were trying to leave the event were seen being stopped by security.

A video shared by an ABC News reporter showed the crowd at Mr Trump’s announcement event on Tuesday evening at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida mansion.

The video showed some people trying to leave but coming back after allegedly being stopped by security.

ABC News reporter Olivia Rubin tweeted: “A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them.”

Recommended

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump’s office for comment on the video.

Mr Trump ended weeks of speculation by announcing his candidacy for the 2024 contest.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” he said.

“In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

Mr Trump is being probed in three separate criminal investigations into his conduct.

This includes two federal cases and one state-level grand jury probe in Fulton County, Georgia, centred around his push to overturn the election he lost two years ago.

Recommended

Mr Trump won his first run for presidency in 2016 and was defeated by Joe Biden in 2020.

He said that after his exit from office in January 2021 the US had become “a nation in decline” and “a failing nation” that could only be rescued by returning him to power.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in