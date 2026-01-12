Dan Bongino gets a return date for his radio show after 10-month stint at FBI
Bongino stepped down from the FBI last month
Former deputy FBI director Dan Bongino is set to pick up podcasting once again.
Bongino, who left his popular podcast and video show to take on the deputy role in March, will return to the microphone on February 2, Rumble, which streams the show, announced.
The former law enforcement officer and Secret Service agent gained a national profile during Trump’s first term as a conservative commentator on his podcast, which he launched after unsuccessfully running for Congress in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Bongino stepped down from the FBI last month after just 10 months in the job without providing any specific reason.
However, his tenure with the department has been in question since July, when he reportedly clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the administration’s failure to release the Jeffrey Epstein files over the summer.
Bondi had promised disclosures about the government’s investigation, but failed to deliver results, angering prominent conservative personalities online.
Bongino’s clash with Bondi was serious enough that he reportedly didn’t show up for work one day in July, only adding fuel to the rumors that he would eventually step down from his position as deputy FBI director.
In August, the FBI appointed Missouri General Andrew Bailey as its new “co-deputy director,” meaning Bongino had to share his duties.
However, that change may have been welcomed by Bongino, who lamented to Fox and Friends in May that he “gave up everything” to take the job – drawing sharp backlash and mockery online from critics.
Last month, Bongino announced his departure from the post, thanking Trump, Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for the opportunity.
When asked about Bongino stepping down from the role, President Donald Trump told reporters, “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show.”
Bongino’s show will be available on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, and stream weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST, the announcement said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks