Paul Pelosi attack – live: Trump Jr deletes mocking memes as David DePape charges unveiled by DA
Nancy Pelosi said she and her family were ‘heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack’
Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi
Donald Trump Jr, the self-described “general in meme wars”, had a rare about-face on Monday.
On Sunday evening, the former president’s son had shared memes on his Instagram account mocking the attack on Paul Pelosi, which were quickly and widely condemned by his critics as “dangerous”, “sick” and “homophobic”.
By Monday afternoon, despite seeming to double down on the posts earlier in the day, Mr Trump Jr had deleted the offending posts off his public Instagram profile - though they remained up on his public Twitter account.
Earlier on Monday, the San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against David DePape for the alleged hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.
It came hours after it was announced that the suspect is facing two federal charges for threatening violence against a US official’s spouse.
Donald Trump Jr deletes memes mocking Pelosi attack after blowback
Donald Trump Jr, the self-described "general in meme wars", had a rare about-face on Monday.
On Sunday evening, the former president’s son had shared memes on his Instagram account mocking the attack on Paul Pelosi, which were quickly and widely condemned by his critics as “dangerous”, “sick” and “homophobic”.
On Monday afternoon, despite seeming to double down on the posts earlier in the day, Mr Trump Jr had deleted the offending posts off his public Instagram profile.
The exact timing of the posts getting deleted was unclear, but it seemed to arrive after federal charges were announced against the suspect in the attack, David DePape, which included charges of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.
The memes, however, were not fully scrubbed from his online presence as they still remained in full view on his personal Twitter account as of Tuesday morning.
Opinion: After the Paul Pelosi attack, there’s been no soul-searching on the right
Back in 2008, the late congressman John Lewis — whose skull was once fractured by police in Selma, Alabama — warned that John McCain and Sarah Palin’s rhetoric about then-Democratic nominee Barack Obama on the campaign trail mirrored that of segregationist Alabama governor George Wallace. That was not a comparison that Lewis drew lightly, writes The Independent’s Eric Garcia.
But over the 14 years that have elapsed between Lewis’s warning about extremist rhetoric and the threat on Paul Pelosi’s life, the violent tenor of public discourse has only intensified. In 2010, plenty of Tea Party candidates alluded to violence; Nevada Senate candidate Sharron Angle mused publicly that “people are really looking toward those Second Amendment remedies.” The following year, Democratic congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was shot in the head.

We expected more from Republicans after the Paul Pelosi attack
Many thought Glenn Youngkin, a seemingly benign Republican in a fleece sweater vest, would set an appropriate tone. That didn’t come to pass
What we know about David DePape
David DePape is facing federal charges for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband Paul Pelosi in the early morning hours of 28 October.
Mr Pelosi, 82, was hospitalised with grave skull injuries following the attack at the couple’s San Francisco home.
On Monday, the FBI filed a criminal complaint against Mr DePape, 42, outlining charges of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.
According to the complaint, he suspect repeatedly shouted “where is Nancy?” when confronted by Mr Pelosi after breaking into the home armed with a hammer, zip ties, tape and rope.
Mr DePape was previously expected to be charged with attempted homicide, among other charges, according to police.
Here, The Independent breaks down everything we know about the suspect in the attack, Mr DePape, so far:
What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi
Husband of House Speaker was ‘violently’ attacked in their San Francisco home
Trump blames ‘Democrat-run cities’ for attack on Paul Pelosi
Former president Donald Trump has weighed in on the violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in an interview with a right-wing Spanish-language network.
Speaking to a host from Americano Media on Monday, Mr Trump called the attack on Mr Pelosi “a terrible thing” but suggested the violent assault and home invasion was a reflection of the conditions in cities where voters choose to elect Democrats, rather than a targeted attack on the person who is second in the presidential line of succession.
“Look at what’s happened to San Francisco, generally — look at what is happening in Chicago,” he said, describing crime in the Windy City as “ far worse than Afghanistan”.
Andrew Feinberg has more of the details here:
Trump blames ‘Democrat-run cities’ for attack on Paul Pelosi
Mr Trump blames Democratic officials for the violent assault on Mr Pelosi
Read the full criminal complaint against David DePape
A seven-page criminal complaint filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday afternoon outlines evidence in support of federal charges against Mr DePape.
The filing was penned by FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor.
It includes new details about how the attack unfolded and Mr DePape’s alleged motivations.
And The Independent’s full account of the filing:
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape faces federal charges
‘If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps’,’ legal filing states
ICYMI: David DePape’s ex-partner apologises
David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged.
Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.
Gypsy Taub, who claims to be Mr DePape’s former partner, spoke out about the attack in an interview with ABC7.
Taub discussed an incident that occurred one time while they were together during which Mr DePape disappeared for a year and when he returned, was not the same person.
“He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him,” Taub said. “And it took a good year or two to get back to, you know, being halfway normal.”
When pressed by the news outlet about his past political affiliations, Taub relayed that he’d always aligned with her own persuasions which fell on the progressive side of the spectrum.
“Well when I met him, he was only 20 years old and he didn’t have any experience in politics,” said the former partner of Mr DePape, noting that “he was very much in alignment with my views and I’ve always been very progressive.”
“I absolutely admire Nancy Pelosi,” she added, before sending a message to the House speaker and her family that she would like to “express my deepest apology to Nancy Pelosi and her husband for the terrible tragic thing that happened.”
Johanna Chisholm has more details below.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect ex-partner apologises as report claims he had zip ties
Gypsy Taub, the alleged ex-partner of David DePape, described how the 42-year-old once disappeared for a year and when he returned he wasn’t the same person
Ted Cruz appears to push GOP conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
Sen Ted Cruz seemed to be amplifying misinformation about the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband after he’d earlier condemned the incident as “horrific”.
On Friday, hours after learning that Paul Pelosi, 82, had been “violently assaulted” in the San Francisco home that he shares with the House speaker, who was in Washington DC at the time of the attack, the Texas senator tweeted out a message that said he and his wife Heidi were praying for the Pelosi family.
“We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong and unacceptable,” he tweeted on Friday.
The Republican lawmaker then made an about-face on those earlier sympathies extended to his Democratic colleague, as by Monday he began posting tweets from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.
In one of the posts, Sen Cruz had reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news outlets that Mr DePape had recently become engaged in posting on far-right political blogs.
Read the full report from The Independent here.
Ted Cruz appears to push GOP conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
The Texas senator shared a tweet that called into question the suspected attacker’s affiliation with right-wing conspiracy theories tied to Covid-19 and QAnon
AOC slams Kevin McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ about violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for saying “nothing” in the wake of the violent hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
Taking to Twitter, the New York congresswoman wrote over the weekend: “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House rose to censure, @GOPLeader defended him.”
“Yesterday, a man sharing that member’s rhetoric tried to assassinate the Speaker and her spouse. What has @GOPLeader said? Nothing. This is who he is,” she tweeted.
By Monday, the Democratic lawmaker had further voiced her concerns about the response to the attack against the House Speaker’s husband by retweeting a video from NBC News reporter Ben Collins, where he discussed Elon Musk’s conspiracy theory tweet and the alt-right community that appear to be promoting and amplifying those views.
ICYMI: Donald Trump Jr condemned for ‘sick and dangerous’ post mocking Paul Pelosi’s hammer attack
Donald Trump Jr was celebrated by the far right, and condemned everywhere else, for sharing a meme that made light of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
The self-described “general in meme wars” shared the controversial post to his personal Instagram account on Sunday night, just two days after Paul Pelosi, 82, was forced to undergo surgery after being attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home by a hammer-wielding intruder.
The meme shared by Mr Trump included the picture of a pair of Hanes underwear alongside a hammer, with the caption that read: “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”
Read the full report from The Independent below.
Donald Trump Jr condemned for ‘sick’ post mocking Paul Pelosi’s hammer attack
The former president’s son was widely celebrated by his alt-right fans and quickly panned by his critics
DA calls for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announces charges against David DePape
The San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced charges against David DePape for the alleged attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
Brooke Jenkins demanded greater civility in US politics as she announced state charges against the suspect for his alleged brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi at the couple’s home in the city.
DA calls for rhetoric to be cooled as she announces charges over Pelosi attack
Suspect also faces string of federal charges and up to life imprisonment if convicted
