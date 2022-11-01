✕ Close Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump Jr, the self-described “general in meme wars”, had a rare about-face on Monday.

On Sunday evening, the former president’s son had shared memes on his Instagram account mocking the attack on Paul Pelosi, which were quickly and widely condemned by his critics as “dangerous”, “sick” and “homophobic”.

By Monday afternoon, despite seeming to double down on the posts earlier in the day, Mr Trump Jr had deleted the offending posts off his public Instagram profile - though they remained up on his public Twitter account.

Earlier on Monday, the San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against David DePape for the alleged hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

It came hours after it was announced that the suspect is facing two federal charges for threatening violence against a US official’s spouse.