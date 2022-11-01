Paul Pelosi attack – live: Court hears DePape was on ‘suicide mission’ as Megyn Kelly raises conspiracies
Nancy Pelosi said she and her family were ‘heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack’
Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi
David DePape, the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer during a struggle in the couple’s San Francisco home, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Tuesday.
In court documents, prosecutors described Mr DePape as embarking on a “suicide mission” targeting the Pelosis, as well as other state and federal officials.
The 42-year-old could face as many as 50 years in prison if found guilty on state and federal charges.
Police body camera footage of the attack could be shown during the trial, police told The Independent.
Elsewhere, Sen Ted Cruz was called out by critics for propping up conspiracy theories about the violent assault on the House Speaker’s husband.
Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.
It came hours after it was announced that the suspect is facing two federal charges for threatening violence against a US official’s spouse.
San Francisco prosecutor says body cam footage shows Pelosi attack
In an interview on Tuesday with CNN, San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins confirmed that police body camera footage shows the attack on Paul Pelosi in detail.
“You do see him get attacked on that footage,” the official told anchor Erin Burnett.
Ms Jenkins said she couldn’t release many more details at this early stage in the prosecution.
“Our main objective is to protect the investigation as well as the prosecution,” she added.
The prosecutor added that the alleged attacker had been “cooperative” with police so far, but his conversations with the San Francisco police will likely conclude now that he’s being tried and is represented by a public defender.
ICYMI: Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties
David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner claimed.
“He is mentally ill. He has been mentally ill for a long time,” said Gypsy Taub, who called the news station from the California Institution for Women in Corona, California on Friday evening.
The woman, who claimed to be the ex-life partner of Mr DePape and the mother of his children, is a well-known nudist activist in San Francisco the news outlet reported.
The pair met 20 years ago and raised their two sons and Taub’s daughter before they officially parted ways seven years ago, she said.
Read the full details of the interview with The Independent below.
Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger says he and Rep Cheney aren’t ‘courageous’, just ‘surrounded by cowards’
Rep Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman from Illinois, addressed the recent reactions that have been expressed from those within his party about the attack on Paul Pelosi, where some of the elected officials had begun promoting conspiracy theories.
“When you convince people an election was stolen ... that there are lizard people that drink babies’ blood … eventually you’re gonna find somebody that acts on that,” the Republican lawmaker said during an interview with MSNBC.
When he was pressed about why Republicans are having such a hard time condemning the violent assault on Mr Pelosi, he responded by saying: “Liz [Cheney] and I are not courageous. There’s no strength in this. We’re just surrounded by cowards.”
Watch the full clip below:
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.
During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.
“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police officers on site and an 82-year-old gets attacked with a hammer in front of you when you have a gun as a police officer?”
More details in our full story.
David DePape pleads not guilty in first court appearance for Paul Pelosi hammer attack
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in his San Francisco home has pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Tuesday.
David DePape, 42, was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon during a brief appearance at San Francisco’s Superior Court, Reuters reported.
He is charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, threats to a public official and their family, assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.
Mr DePape is being held without bail and will has bail hearing set for next Friday, his public defender Adam Lipson said in comments outside court.
Bevan Hurley is following this breaking news story for The Independent.
Rep Swalwell accuses Republicans of ‘peddling’ conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
Rep Eric Swalwell took to Twitter to call out some of his Republican colleagues in the House and those in the Senate for “peddling” conpsiracy theories about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week.
“By peddling nonsense conspiracy theories about the Pelosi family, Republicans are showing once again that they are willing to say and do anything to cover-up the crimes committed by their base.”
Why DePape didn’t flee after Pelosi called 911
Monday’s federal criminal complaint offered new details about why David DePape didn’t flee the scene after Paul Pelosi called 911.
Mr DePape had begun preparing to restrain Mr Pelosi when the House speaker’s husband went into the bathroom and made his 911 call.
“DePape stated he felt like Pelosi’s actions compelled him to respond,” the complaint states.
“DePape remembered thinking that there was no way the police were going to forget about the phone call. DePape explained that he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender. DePape reiterated this sentiment elsewhere in the interview.
The filing continued: “DePape stated that they went downstairs to the front door. The police arrived and knocked on the door, and Pelosi ran over and opened it. Pelosi grabbed onto DePape’s hammer, which was in DePape’s hand. At this point in the interview, DePape repeated that DePape did not plan to surrender and that he would go ‘through’ Pelosi.
“DePape stated that he pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and swung the hammer towards Pelosi. DePape explained that Pelosi’s actions resulted in Pelosi ‘taking the punishment instead.’”
Ted Cruz faces furious calls to apologise for pushing Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy theories: ‘You’re disgusting’
Ted Cruz faced a barrage of demands to issue an apology or retract a tweet after he appeared to promote a GOP conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Despite offering his “prayers” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year-old husband on Friday, by Monday the Texas senator was retweeting posts from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.
In one of the posts, Sen Cruz reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news outlets that Mr DePape had recently become engaged in posting on far-right political blogs.
“Where’s @tedcruz‘s apology?” asked one Twitter user while linking out to the arresting documents, released on Monday, that immediately debunked the two men’s theory as it clearly laid out how Mr DePape had politically motivated intentions.
Read the full report from The Independent here.
Whoopi Goldberg claims on The View that ‘some of this is on your hands’ while responding to the Paul Pelosi attack
Whoopi Goldberg seemed to echo the charge laid at the feet of Fox News by California Governor Gavin Newsom, as both The View host and the Democratic official accused the right-wing news outlet of being partly to blame for the attack on Paul Pelosi last week.
While the daytime talk show was discussing the recent attack on the House Speaker’s 82-year-old husband, Goldberg made an attempt to draw a through line between the rhetoric being spun at the cable news giant and the increased threat to public officials ahead of the 8 November elections.
“Fox News, some of this is on your hands. Some of this is on your hands. You like to call people out, I’m calling you all out,” the ABC host said. “Stop with the ‘That side is not good,’ because this is what it puts out there. It tells people that you think it’s OK to do this. Stop doing it.”
Watch the full clip below.
Suspected Pelosi attacker David DePape moved from hospital to jail ahead of court appearance
David DePape, who officials suspect of breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her 82-year-old husband Paul with a hammer, was moved from a San Francisco hospital to a county jail ahead of his first appearance in court, according to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.
The California man, 42, faces state charges including attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse, as well as federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official.
He could face up to 50 years in prison if he is found guilty, the New York Post reports.
Mr DePape will be arraigned on Tuesday at 1.30pm local time.
