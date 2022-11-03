Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was arrested and charged with making violent threats against a Republican candidate for governor in Illinois.

Scott Lennox, 21, allegedly made a threat against Illinois state Senator Darren Baily, who is running in the state’s gubernatorial race, last Friday.

According to the Cook County State Attorney’s Office, he allegedly left a long voicemail threatening to murder the politician.

“I’m going to skin Darren Bailey alive, making sure he is still alive … and screaming in f****** pain,” Mr Lennox allegedly said, according to the prosecutor’s office. “I know where he lives, I know where he sleeps, I know where his kids sleep.”

Mr Lennox also allegedly said the state senator "better kill himself, and if he doesn’t, I am going to kill him."

CNN reports that police traced the call to Mr Lennox, and Illinois Secretary of State police were dispatched to interview him.

According to court documents, Mr Lennox admitted he was the one who made the call.

"The Illinois Secretary of State Police deemed [Mr Lennox] was not a credible threat and did not arrest him or transport him to any location for further questioning," court records show.

The case was forwarded to the Illinois State Police, who also interviewed Mr Lennox and then chose to arrest him.

Mr Lennox is facing felony charges of telephone harassment, harassment by electronic communications, and threatening a public official. He appeared in court on Wednesday and was granted a $75,000 bail with electronic monitoring. Further, he was ordered to stay away from Mr Bailey, his family, and his associates, and is prohibited from posting threatening messages online.

It’s currently unclear if Mr Lennox has legal representation.

Mr Bailey’s campaign issued a statement acknowledging the threat.

"Divisive, inflammatory, and misleading rhetoric is driving hatred across our state as some attempt to label political opponents as dangerous threats," the campaign wrote. "Whether we disagree on politics, we are all Americans. I pray this young man gets the help he needs."

Incumbent Governor JB Pritzker, who is running for re-election against Mr Bailey, also issued a statement in the wake of the arrest.

"The violent rhetoric and division we’re seeing across our country is unacceptable. Hatred in any form has no home in Illinois," his campaign wrote.