The Senate has begun a race to pass a bipartisan agreement to raise the $31.4trn US debt ceiling forged by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after the deal survived a Republican rebellion in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which will also implement new federal spending cuts, cleared the chamber with 314 votes in favour of the legislation on Wednesday night. The Senate is now voting on 11 amendments to the House bill, none of which are expected to pass.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to get the bill to President Biden’s desk tonight.

The narrowness of its passage from the House committee, which saw two Republicans break ranks to oppose it, underscored the need for Democrats to help it pass the lower chamber, where Republicans hold a slim majority of 222 to 213.

After 29 Republicans voted against the rules bill, Democratic lawmakers stepped in and added their votes to ensure that hurdle was also passed.

Full congressional approval is required before Monday 5 June, when the Treasury Department could run out of funds to pay its debts for the first time in American history.