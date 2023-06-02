Debt ceiling news - live: Senate voting on 11 amendments as Schumer vows to get bill to Biden’s desk tonight
Bill moves to Senate after passing House vote by 314 to 117
US debt ceiling clears key hurdle in the House
The Senate has begun a race to pass a bipartisan agreement to raise the $31.4trn US debt ceiling forged by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after the deal survived a Republican rebellion in the House of Representatives.
The bill, which will also implement new federal spending cuts, cleared the chamber with 314 votes in favour of the legislation on Wednesday night. The Senate is now voting on 11 amendments to the House bill, none of which are expected to pass.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to get the bill to President Biden’s desk tonight.
The narrowness of its passage from the House committee, which saw two Republicans break ranks to oppose it, underscored the need for Democrats to help it pass the lower chamber, where Republicans hold a slim majority of 222 to 213.
After 29 Republicans voted against the rules bill, Democratic lawmakers stepped in and added their votes to ensure that hurdle was also passed.
Full congressional approval is required before Monday 5 June, when the Treasury Department could run out of funds to pay its debts for the first time in American history.
Loser: SNAP Recipients between the ages of 50 to 54
Throughout the deliberations, Republicans insisted on putting in place work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP and formerly called food stamps. While ultimately the agreement did not include work requirements for Medicaid, it raised the age for work requirements for able-bodied adults without children between the ages of 50 and 54.
The legislation also reduces the number of exemptions that states can use for people who would otherwise be subject to work requirements and prevents them from carrying over exemptions for more than one year.
How did Biden and McCarthy strike the debt limit deal?
It was advice that Mitch McConnell had offered to Joe Biden once already: To resolve the debt-limit standoff, he needed to strike a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — and McCarthy alone. But after a first meeting of the top four congressional leaders with the president in early May, the Senate minority leader felt the need to reemphasize his counsel.
After returning from the White House that day, McConnell called the president to privately urge him to “shrink the room” – meaning no direct involvement in the talks for himself, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
That, McConnell stressed to Biden, was the only way to avert a potentially economy-rattling default.
Read more...
'Shrink the room:' How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt-limit deal and staved off a catastrophe
Perhaps most critical to locking up the debt-limit deal were President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s five handpicked negotiators, three men and two women unknown to most outside government
‘Let’s finish the job and send this very important bipartisan bill to the president’s desk tonight'
Here’s what Senator Chuck Schumer told the Senate this evening:
I am pleased, so pleased, to announce that both sides have just locked in an agreement that enables the Senate to pass legislation tonight, avoiding default.
This is what will happen on the floor, in a few minutes, the Senate will begin holding votes on 11 amendments, 10 from the Republican side, one from the Democratic side. To finish our work tonight, after the first amendment, we are limiting each vote to ten minutes. So i ask my colleagues to stay in their seats or near the floor during the votes. Let's keep this process moving quickly. After we finish voting on the amendments, we are immediately considering final passage and by passing this bill we will avoid default tonight.
America can breathe a sigh of relief, because with this process we are avoiding default. From the start, avoiding default has been our north star. The consequences of default would be catastrophic. It would almost certainly cause another recession. It would be a nightmare for our economy and millions of american families. It would take years, years to recover from. But for all the ups and downs and twists and turns it took to get here, it is so good for this country that both parties have come together at last to avoid default.
I thank my colleagues, both sides of the aisle, for their cooperation. Let's finish the job and send this very important bipartisan bill to the president's desk tonight.
What is needed to raise the debt ceiling?
A bill that would raise the debt ceiling would need to get a majority of votes in both the US Senate and the House of Representatives.
The Senate is controlled by Democrats so any increase that Joe Biden wants to get will more likely pass there. But Republican-controlled House is a bigger hurdle.
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is also very weak. It took 15 attempts for him to manage to convince enough Republicans to vote for him to become the speaker.
He therefore cannot afford to lose the support of more than a few of his colleagues, including some on the extreme fringe of the party.
Voting to commence at 7.30pm
Chuck Schumer has locked in a time agreement on the 11 amendment votes and final passage vote with only 10 minutes allotted to each amendment after the first one.
Voting will commence at 7.30pm.
None of the amendments are expected to pass.
Mr Schumer has asked senators to stay in or near the chamber.
Amendment votes from three senators only require majority
Three of the proposed amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility Act only require a simple majority. They are proposed by senators Lee, Kaine, and Kennedy. The remaining eight require a majority of 60 votes, as does the final passage of the bill.
A standalone defence bill?
Senator Lindsey Graham says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will soon announce a commitment from him and President Joe Biden for a standalone defence bill.
100 senators need to sign off on amendments list before voting start
CNN’s Manu Raju provides the following context:
Senate leaders propose a list of 11 amendments followed by a final vote on the debt ceiling bill, according to a notice just sent to all senators. All votes would be subject to a 60-vote threshold, and all are expected to fail other than final passage of the bill.
They need all 100 senators to sign off on the deal to start voting. If there’s a time agreement, this would push final passage vote until very late into the night, potentially past midnight.
This could be a long night...
Andrew Desidero of Punchbowl News reports that there will be 11 amendment votes in the Senate before a vote on the final passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
Winner: Sen Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Even with a Republican House and an additional Senate seat, Sen Joe Manchin continues to have a profound impact on any piece of legislation. Throughout the deliberations, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy cited him. Mr Manchin has raised a ruckus in recent months, opposing the Biden administration’s nominees in response to the White House’s implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, the signature law he brokered with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last year, which he says is too focused on promoting green energy alternatives.
But the debt limit agreement gave him a win when it included the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline that would span from West Virginia to Virginia. Mr Manchin had attempted to get the pipeline approved last year to no avail. But the approval also incensed many Virginia Democrats, including Sen Tim Kaine (D-VA), who proposed an amendment to strike the provision from the text.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies