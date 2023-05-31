✕ Close US debt ceiling clears key hurdle in the House

The bipartisan agreement to raise the $31.4trn US debt ceiling forged by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set for a vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill, which will also implement new federal spending cuts, cleared an important hurdle on Tuesday when the House Rules Committee voted 7-6 to approve it, allowing debate by the full chamber.

The narrowness of that outcome, which saw two Republicans break ranks to oppose it, underscored the need for Democrats to help it pass the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority of 222 to 213.

A number of influential lawmakers on both sides, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz have already signalled their opposition, raising the stakes.

House passage would send the bill to the Senate, with congressional approval required before Monday 5 June, when the Treasury Department could run out of funds to pay its debts for the first time in American history.

Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy have expressed confidence they will get enough votes to prevail but, should they fail, the Treasury might not be able to cover its payments, or be forced to prioritise, triggering economic chaos.