House Democrats sang God Bless America on the Capitol steps as the chants of protesters could be heard from the Supreme Court after the decision to strike down Roe v Wade was announced.

On Friday, the 1973 landmark ruling making abortion federally legal in the US was officially struck down. As the group of lawmakers gathered to bizarrely sing in response to this moment, critics quickly slammed them on Twitter for their stunt.

“It is almost comical how absolutely f***ing useless Democrats are at doing anything to stop the extremists bent on destroying people’s rights,” Noel Berry tweeted.

“Not the time for kumbaya, Dems,” Bloomberg columnist Tim O’Brien added.

“You performative f***s. This is fiddling while Rome burns and you are Nero,” another Twitter user said.

“Hey Siri, what songs did the leaders of the Weimar republic sing while Hitler was being sworn in as chancellor?” Oliver Willis wrote.

“WTAF are y’all doing stop this — no one wants to hear you sing. Please DO something,” Michelle Kinney wrote.

“Look I’ve really been trying to stay off Twitter today but to log on real quick and see Dems trying to Hamilton America back together truly makes me want to take a long walk into the sea,” Ann Marie Awad added.

“What are you gonna do, sing about it? Read poems? Send emails asking for money? Eat s**t you fraudulent relics,” another Twitter user said.

“I cannot believe this is real. I’m sorry but they are so stupid it hurts,” Chris Stedman added.

Twitter user Joshua Gale tweeted: “Leave it to Democratic leadership to bring a sing-along to a gunfight where Republicans are using Bazookas and Jet fuel to torch our rights.”

Ben Jones wrote that he was “constantly amazed by this group’s ability to hold legislative power, popular opinion on most domestic policies and still get run over by a handful of people only to respond like clockwork with performative bulls**t”.

“The difference between elected Democrats and elected Republicans is that Democrats fantasize about being the band that plays as the Titanic sinks and Republicans fantasize about being the iceberg,” account holder Velodus said.

Former Ohio State Senator and congressional candidate Nina Turner asked, “This is their solution?”

“Things that would not have happened had I been up in that mf’er. Nah. They need to get to work,” she added.

“One of the most useless political parties to ever exist,” YouTuber Carlos Maza tweeted about the Democrats.

“What the actual absolute soul-crushing f*** are Democrats doing?” Kaili Joy Gray added.

“Obviously there are a lot of important things that need to be done right but certainly near the top of the list is finding out precisely which psychopath came up with this,” Ashley Feinberg wrote.

The Supreme Court struck down constitutional rights to abortion in a landmark ruling that could lead to far-reaching and potentially life-threatening consequences for millions of Americans.

Six conservative justices, who now make up a majority on the nine-member court, have ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.

“With sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection – we dissent,” reads the dissenting opinion from Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens,” they wrote.

A decision from the nation’s high court on 24 June marks a stark reversal of abortion rights protections that could force women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected, ending 50 years of federal protections for abortion access and leaving it up to states to determine whether to ban the procedure – which will quickly become criminalised or effectively outlawed in roughly half the US.

The militant abortion rights organisation Jane’s Revenge appeared to call for a “night of rage” ahead of the ruling.

A flyer signed with the group’s name circulating in Washington, DC stated, “THE NIGHT SCOTUS OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE HIT THE STREETS YOU SAID YOU’D RIOT.”

It continues, “TO OUR OPPRESSORS: IF ABORTIONS AREN’T SAFE, YOU’RE NOT EITHER.’ JANE’S REVENGE.”

Those threats may not be idle. Jane’s Revenge has taken responsibility for the firebombing of multiple anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers since a draft of the high court’s looming Roe v Wade opinion was leaked to Politico in May, claiming attacks in Madison, Wisconsin, Des Moines, Iowa, and other locations.

Very little is concretely known about the group, which operates a website and has spread its messages with graffiti and flyers, but has said that it is comprised of multiple other unidentified groups and does not have any known core members. Some have expressed scepticism that the group is in fact a left-wing militant organisation and postulated that it may instead be a right-wing organisation manoeuvering to turn people against the group’s goal of abortion rights for all.

A man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s home in Maryland earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, remained in custody after his arraignment on one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice.

During the arraignment, he bowed his head and clasped his hands around his neck as he answered US Magistrate Judge Ajmel Quereshi’s questions. His public defender, Andrew Szekely, told the judge that he was satisfied his client was getting the medical care and unspecified medication that he needs while in custody.

Quereshi set a tentative trial date for 23 August.

A grand jury in Greenbelt, Maryland, indicted Roske on the charge last week. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Pro-life and pro-choice activists confronted each other outside the Supreme Court on Friday.

✕ Roe v Wade overturned: Pro-life and pro-choice groups gather outside Supreme Court

Protests were quickly planned all across the US, including in Los Angeles and New York City.

National campaign Bans Off Our Bodies encouraged people to join rallies at courthouses all over the country “to demand control over our bodies, our lives and our futures”.

Rise Up 4 Abortion organizer Annie Day said the group were starting to protest from 12pm on Friday at the courthouse in downtown LA and would march across the city in the evening.

“I’m deeply furious. It’s a gut punch,” Ms Day said, according to Bloomberg. “This decision must not stand. We’re going into the streets to fight for legal abortion on demand.”

“People should drop out of their jobs, cancel whatever they’re doing and go into the streets,” she added.

The Women’s March Foundation said they plan to congregate at City Hall in LA, wearing red, at 5pm.

“Women and our allies — who make up the majority of the country — will not stand idly by and watch our rights stripped from us without recourse,” Executive Director Emiliana Guereca said. “We will fight back. We will take to the streets in red to show the blood they have on their hands.”

Rallies were planned in New York City for Union Square and Washington Square.

The Associated Press contributed to this report