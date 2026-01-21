Trump admin drops legal appeal over anti-DEI funding threat against K-12 schools, universities
The anti-DEI warning was initially disseminated in a ‘Dear Colleague Letter’ to schools last February
The Trump administration has abandoned its appeal against a federal court decision that halted a controversial campaign targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in US schools and colleges.
This move, confirmed by an Education Department court filing on Wednesday, means an August ruling by a federal judge will stand, finding the anti-DEI effort violated the First Amendment and federal procedural rules.
The dispute stemmed from federal guidance by the Republican administration, warning institutions they risked losing funding for maintaining practices labelled as diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The department offered no immediate comment.
The anti-DEI warning was initially disseminated in a "Dear Colleague Letter" to schools last February.
This memo asserted race should not be a factor in college admissions, hiring, scholarships, or "all other aspects of student, academic, and campus life."
It further claimed efforts to boost diversity had resulted in discrimination against white and Asian American students. Subsequently, the department requested K-12 schools to certify their non-engagement in DEI practices, reiterating the threat of federal funding cuts.
Both these directives were ultimately struck down by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher in Maryland. In her judgment, she concluded the guidance suppressed teachers' free speech, "causing millions of educators to reasonably fear that their lawful, and even beneficial, speech might cause them or their schools to be punished."
The legal challenge was brought by the American Federation of Teachers.
Democracy Forward, a legal advocacy firm representing the plaintiffs, hailed the dismissal as "a welcome relief and a meaningful win for public education." Skye Perryman, the group's president and CEO, added: "Today’s dismissal confirms what the data shows: government attorneys are having an increasingly difficult time defending the lawlessness of the president and his cabinet."
