Ron DeSantis news – live: DeSantis sued over ‘voter suppression’ measures as Trump takes lead in new poll
Ron DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
Ron DeSantis is facing three new lawsuits after he signed a new law just hours before announcing his presidential campaign – legislation which makes it harder to vote in Florida.
The bill allows Mr DeSantis to continue as governor in the Sunshine State as he campaigns for the White House, but it also restricts the use of mail-in ballots, attempts to make it easier to purge voting rolls, and places limits on third-party voter registration organisations, according to Mother Jones.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is leading Mr DeSantis among Republicans in California, according to a new poll.
The former president has the support of 44 per cent of Republicans in the state, while Mr DeSantis has 26 per cent, according to a poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.
Three months ago, Mr DeSantis led Mr Trump among likely GOP primary voters in the state by eight percentage points.
Poll director Mark DiCamillo told the Los Angeles Times: “Trump dominates the news, and I think he enjoys that, and I think he gets the sense when he is dominating the news, he’s probably expanding his messaging to his base.”
Disney opposes DeSantis request to disqualify judge in free speech lawsuit
Disney is opposing a request by governor Ron DeSantis to disqualify a judge overseeing the company’s First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor and others in which Disney says it was punished for speaking out against Florida legislation that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay”.
Disney said in court papers filed Thursday that the request by attorneys for Mr DeSantis, who declared his candidacy for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination last week, didn’t come close to meeting the standards set out in Florida law for requiring a judge to be disqualified.
Last week, Mr DeSantis’ attorneys filed a motion seeking to disqualify chief US district Judge Mark Walker, who is presiding over the case in federal court in Tallahassee.
DeSantis has restricted honest discussion of race and racism in schools and in the workplace
There are more than 7,000 Black-owned businesses in Miami-Dade County alone, according to the county’s chamber of commerce.
“What’s happening in Tallahassee goes against everything we are as Black people,” according to Eric Knowles, president and CEO of the chamber, speaking to the Miami-Herald.
But a potential boycott is “going to affect and impact Black businesses and my first and foremost responsibility is to help and grow Black businesses,” he added.
Since entering the governor’s office, Mr DeSantis has restricted honest discussion of race and racism in schools and in the workplace, prohibited classroom discussion of issues related to gender and sexuality, and signed measures targeting LGBT+ people and their healthcare, abortion rights, immigrants, voting rights, and constitutionally protected speech.
Kimberly Guilfoyle threatens DeSantis: ‘You’re going to get hurt, and damaged – badly’
Vocal Maga supporter Kimberly Guilfoyle on Saturday claimed that Ron DeSantis would “get hurt and damaged badly” by the Florida governor’s 2024 presidential bid against Donald Trump, the father of her boyfriend.
Ms Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California governor and Democrat Gavin Newsom, made the comments on Newsmax TV’s America Right Now.
“You’re gonna run against Donald Trump, you are going to get hurt and damaged badly,” said Ms Guilfoyle, who lives in Florida with Donald Trump, Jr. “That is the problem. So by the time Trump is done – we saw this before, 16 people, one after the next, fell off the stage – you’re gonna end up in the junkyard, and you’re not gonna be in good shape for 2028.
“That’s just a fact,” she said.
Ron DeSantis policy stances as he sets off on campaign for White House
DeSantis v Disney: Why Florida’s governor is at war with the Mouse
For years, Florida legislators and the governor’s office enjoyed a close relationship with The Walt Disney Company, among the state’s largest employers, wielding enormous political influence while bringing in billions of dollars to the state each year.
Now, the company and allies of Republican governor Ron DeSantis are suing one another, following a year-long feud over opposition to what opponents have called Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law that boiled over into political and legal battles that could shape the company’s business in the state.
The state’s feud with the company is entangled with volatile far-right attacks smearing Disney and LGBT+ people as “groomers” and “paedophiles,” while similar threats to LGBT+ people are making their way through state legislatures and governor’s offices across the country.
Read Alex Woodward’s report.
‘Small Black businesses and marginalized communities certainly should not be the sacrificial lamb'
Meanwhile, his feud with the Walt Disney Company – a tourism mammoth and political heavyweight – has boiled over into lawsuits and spurred the company to pull out of a $1bn project in the state.
More than 137.5 million tourists visited Florida last year, and tourist spending in the state in 2019 totaled nearly $100bn, according to the state’s tourism promotion agency Visit Florida.
Several Black tourism groups have questioned whether the NAACP is taking the right approach.
“The question we all must ask ourselves is, ‘Who does the Florida travel advisory really hurt?’” according to a statement from the Future of Black Tourism, Blacks in Travel & Tourism and the Black Travel Alliance.
“We believe there is a better way to make a statement to Governor DeSantis beyond a travel advisory petitioning African Americans and people of color to stay away from Florida,” the groups added. “Small Black businesses and marginalized communities certainly should not be the sacrificial lamb.”
Texas lawmakers pass bill restricting sexual performance in front of kids
Texas’s Republican-controlled legislature passed a bill that will criminalise public performances of sexually explicit shows by performers as well as businesses, a potential law that drag artists fear will prompt a crackdown.
The bill, which was originally designed to restrict minors from attending certain drag shows, was expanded to remove direct specific reference to drag performers just before an end-of-day deadline.
The bill will now go to governor Greg Abbott who is expected to pass it into law.
The bill would ban real or simulated groping, real or simulated arousal and display of a sex toy, if done in a “prurient” manner in front of a minor or on public property. And it includes a definition of sexual conduct that bars wearing accessories or prosthetics that enhance the female or male form in front of a minor or on public property.
Violators could face up to a year in jail, and businesses hosting performances deemed illegal could be fined $10,000 for each violation.
It comes after earlier this month Ron DeSantis signed a law that would impose restrictions on drag shows, cracking down on businesses that admit children to adult performances by revoking their food and beverage licences.
VIDEO: The GOP Candidate Pool grows by two
Activists draw attention to DeSantis’s assault on civil liberties that has animated his 2024 campaign
In June 1990, Miami officials rescinded a proclamation welcoming the leader of the movement to end South African apartheid after he expressed support for Fidel Castro, Yasser Arafat and Moammar Gadahfi.
The following month, Miami attorney HT Smith launched Boycott Miami, encouraging Black tourists and businesses to avoid the state. In quick succession, local, state and national groups – including the ACLU, the National Conference of Black Mayors and the National Organization for Women, among others – canceled or moved their meetings and conventions out of the state.
But unlike that movement, the coalition of civil rights groups behind recent travel advisories are not calling for an economic boycott, but drawing attention to the governor’s far-reaching assault on civil liberties that have animated his newly launched 2024 campaign for the Republican nomination for president.
‘DeSantis has weaponized his position to weave bigotry, hate, and discrimination into public law'
Equality Florida warned LGBT+ people travelling to the state last month after the governor advanced a sweeping set of policies targeting LGBT+ people, particularly transgender youth, that have echoed in state legislatures across the US.
Other advisories followed from the League of United Latin American Citizens and the NAACP, two of the oldest and largest civil rights advocacy groups in the US. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBT+ political advocacy group, also has joined Equality Florida’s advisory.
“Since the day he took office, Governor DeSantis has weaponized his position to weave bigotry, hate, and discrimination into public law for his own political gain,” Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said in a statement this week.
