Republican debate highlights: Biggest Haley vs DeSantis clashes on Iowa stage

CNN hosting latest debate as Trump refuses to join, Christie suspends campaign, and Ramaswamy fails to qualify
Haley and DeSantis come out swinging in GOP debate
With the 2024 Iowa caucuses looming, Republican Party candidates for president are squaring off on the debate stage, though with some notable absences.
Host network CNN announced that only three of the candidates made the cut — former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie failed to pass the threshold to appear on the debate stage this time round, marking the first time they won’t be taking part.
With just hours to go before the debate, Mr Christie suspended his presidential bid throwing something of a curveball into the race for the nomination.
Mr Trump has yet again declined to participate in the debate, leaving Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis to go head-to-head. The former president is instead taking part in a town hall on Fox News, while Mr Ramaswamy is doing his own counter-programming online.
The debate is taking place at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will act as moderators.
What do you admire about each other?
After a testy two hours, the candidates are asked what they admire about each other.
When asked what he admires about Haley, DeSantis gives a long answer about South Carolina, her time as governor there, and the people there.
When asked what she admires about DeSantis, Haley replies: “I think he has been a good governor.”
And, that’s all she wrote...
Watch: ‘These fellas don’t know how to talk about abortion’
DeSantis attacks Trump over BLM riot response
In a section on crime, DeSantis attacks Donald Trump over his response to the worst riots in modern US history following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
“He sat in the White House and tweeted ‘law and order,’ but he did nothing to ensure law and order,” DeSantis says of Trump. “As your president, I’ll never let our cities burn.”
Haley brands DeSantis as ‘desperate’
Nikki Haley branded 2024 Republican rival Ron DeSantis “desperate” as the pair clashed in a fiery debate days before the Iowa caucuses.
The pair argued as they discussed potential cuts to social security, with the Florida governor accusing Ms Haley of being in favour of sending American tax dollars over “to pay the pensions of Ukrainian bureaucrats.”
“That is not true. That is such a lie, Ron,” she said as Mr DeSantis told her she was in favour of continuing to send money over to the at-war country.
“You’re so desperate. You’re just so desperate,” she told him as she shook her head in apparent disgust.
Watch: ‘States’ rights matter'
DeSantis and Haley are asked about January 6 and how they would uphold the Constitution.
Haley first notes: “That election — Trump lost it. Biden won that election.”
She later adds: “The fact that he wanted to overturn the elections in DC, those votes happen at the state level, you don’t ever allow in DC for those votes to be changed at the federal level. States’ rights matter.”
“You can’t just terminate the Constitution,” DeSantis says, adding that Trump does “word vomit” on social media from time to time.
Moving on to the powers of the president, DeSantis criticises the argument made by Trump’s attorney in court this week — that he could hypothetically order Seal Team Six to assassinate an opponent and only be charged after being impeached and convicted — and predicts he’ll lose that appeal and end up on trial in DC.
Haley agrees that you can’t do what you want as president and get away with it.
In a brief moment of agreement, both candidates say that Donald Trump should be on the stage with them answering questions about these issues.
Tapper reminds the audience that he qualified to appear but declined to do so.
‘You’re just so desperate'
DeSantis and Haley have a tense back and forth over social security: “I don’t see how you can raise the retirement age when our life expectancy is collapsing in this country. That’s a huge problem in and of itself.”
In the subsequent exchange, Haley fires off a dismissive attack of the type previously deployed against Vivek Ramaswamy: “You’re so desperate,” Haley says. “You’re just so desperate.”
‘I think I hit a nerve'
Haley again hits DeSantis for spending more on private planes than commercials.
“It is not your money, it is other people’s money and you have to know how to handle it,” she says.
She adds that that if he can’t handle campaign finances how can he handle the US economy?
DeSantis tries shouting over her and when silenced by Bash, Haley says: “I think I hit a nerve.”
It’s an attack that does appear to rattle DeSantis.
Haley’s attacks almost all include a reference to DeSantisLies.com — her website refuting his claims about her record in government.
