Republican debate highlights: Biggest Haley vs DeSantis clashes on Iowa stage

With the 2024 Iowa caucuses looming, Republican Party candidates for president are squaring off on the debate stage, though with some notable absences.

Host network CNN announced that only three of the candidates made the cut — former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie failed to pass the threshold to appear on the debate stage this time round, marking the first time they won’t be taking part.

With just hours to go before the debate, Mr Christie suspended his presidential bid throwing something of a curveball into the race for the nomination.

Mr Trump has yet again declined to participate in the debate, leaving Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis to go head-to-head. The former president is instead taking part in a town hall on Fox News, while Mr Ramaswamy is doing his own counter-programming online.

The debate is taking place at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will act as moderators.