DeSantis news - live: Florida governor snaps at reporter for simple question at New Hampshire campaign event
DeSantis officially entered 2024 presidential race last week, pitting him against Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis snaps at reporter who asked why he wasn’t taking questions from the public
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing mounting criticism over a sweeping new immigration law coming into effect on 1 July, which has caused the state’s Latino truck drivers to pledge to leave deliveries unmade on Thursday and migrant-owned businesses to shutter their doors in protest.
Senate Bill 1718 imposes strict new employment mandates on businesses and workers, limits access to social services for undocumented immigrants, allocates millions more tax dollars to expand Mr DeSantis’s “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”, invalidates driver’s licences issued to undocumented people in other states and requires public hospitals to check up on a patient’s immigration status.
Guadalupe de la Cruz, director of the Florida chapter of the American Friends Service Committee, told Mother Jones: “The bill has caused a lot of panic and chaos. Many of our community members are either leaving Florida or considering it.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has likewise denounced the bill as “cruel, dangerous and overbroad”.
Meanwhile, on the 2024 campaign trail, Mr DeSantis has travelled from Iowa to New Hampshire in his tour of early-voting states. At one stop he snapped at a reporter when asked why he hadn’t taken questions from voters.
Watch Biden trip and fall on-stage at Air Force graduation ceremony
Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage as he took part in the Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado.
The president dropped to his knees but was quickly helped back to his feet during the event at the service academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, to cheers from the crowd.
The 80-year-old President had been handing out diplomas and thanking the Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” before the fall.
Mr Biden pointed to a black sandbag on the stage seemingly blaming it for the stumble.
Woman interrupts DeSantis speech to claim her son’s murder was covered up
Gov Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire was interrupted by a woman who claimed that her son’s murder had been covered up in Florida.
The woman who made the accusation was led out of the facility where the rally was being held. As she was walking out of the event, the woman threw down a DeSantis hat she was holding and vowed to replace with a hat representing former President Donald Trump.
Watch: Audience chants ‘We Love Trump’ during ad break
Trump plays down legal threat of secret papers recording
Donald Trump returned to a familiar refrain on Thursday, insisting once again that he had done nothing wrong even as new challenges pop up seemingly every day for the ex-president who faces a bevy of criminal and civil investigations.
John Bowden filed this report.
Trump plays down legal threat of secret papers recording at Fox News town hall
Former president insists no wrongdoing despite growing legal challenges
Watch: Trump claims he will have US ‘hopping in six months'
And with that, the town hall is over after just two audience questions.
Trump reiterates his claim that he could stop Russia’s war on Ukraine in 24 hours.
Hannity asks how.
Trump says it’s because he knows both Putin and Zelensky.
He then claims the death toll in Ukraine is way higher than what’s being reported: “The numbers are much different than what you’re being told.”
Watch: Trump takes credit for ending Roe v Wade
Hannity points out that some Republicans think that Trump should tone down his rhetoric and stop namecalling and change his behaviour.
The Town hall audience starts booing.
Trump says: “Ok, you ready? I won an election that was unprecedented … from the day I got in, I was under siege … if I didn’t fight back, I wouldn’t be here.”
After another break, Hannity returns and brings up the topic of Hunter Biden and the alleged scandal of influence peddling and asks Trump why nothing happens to the Biden family.
Trump begins by talking about the long-debunked $1bn Ukraine prosecutor conspiracy.
