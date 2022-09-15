Ron DeSantis sends two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has sent two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an exclusive island off the coast of Massachusetts where Barack Obama owns a mansion.

The migrants could be seen getting off the planes at the island’s airport on Wednesday in a video obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told the right-wing news organisation.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivising illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies.”

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has handed the governor $12m to remove migrants from the state and transport them elsewhere.

Mr DeSantis has previously threatened to send migrants to Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware, while Mr Obama bought his $12m estate on the island in 2019.

The Independent has reached out to the office of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker for comment.

Mr DeSantis, who is reportedly eyeing a 2024 presidential campaign, is not the only Republican politician to carry out such a publicity stunt.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, also a Republican, has been sending busloads of migrants to Washington DC since April. He has also authorised buses going to New York City and Chicago.