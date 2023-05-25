Ron DeSantis news – live: DeSantis’ glitch-filled 2024 launch on Elon Musk’s Twitter Spaces branded ‘DeSaster’
Ron DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
Ron DeSantis’ hotly-anticipated 2024 campaign launch fell flat on Wednesday night when it was marred by technical glitches from the off.
The Florida governor, 44, chose to announce his presidential run in an unconventional way – in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk and David Sacks.
But, the event got off to a rocky start when it crashed several times and the sound repeatedly dropped out.
While Musk claimed the servers were overwhelmed by the sheer amount of people tuning in to listen, Mr DeSantis faced ridicule for the underwhelming launch from online commentators and both sides of the political aisle.
His main Republican rival Donald Trump jumped at the chance to brand the launch a “disaster” while his son Don Jr coined the term “DeSaster” – a hashtag that soon began trending on Twitter.
President Joe Biden also joined in the ridicule, posting a link to his donation page with the quip: “This link works.”
Meanwhile, AOC joked that she had more viewers join when she famously played Among Us on Twitch.
Mr DeSantis, who is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote, sought to brush off the debacle in a Fox News interview.
Everything we know about Ron DeSantis’ policies as he launches 2024 campaign
As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis prepares to announce his official bid for president of the United States, Americans are getting a taste of what a future under Mr DeSantis could look like.
For months, Mr DeSantis, 44, has been called a possible frontrunner for the GOP nomination in the media because of his reputation for passing conservative legislation and comfortable re-election to the governor’s mansion.
From passing a six-week abortion ban to eliminating concealed carry permits, Mr DeSantis has proven he is willing to pass controversial legislation in the name of uniting the state under right-leaning values.
And the Florida governor seems to be hoping for the same if he were to become US president.
Here’s what Mr DeSantis has said about the future of the US and what he thinks of certain policies:
Everything we know about Ron DeSantis’ policies as he launches 2024 campaign
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his campaign for president on Wednesday evening
From self-proclaimed ‘socialist’ to Team Trump and DeSantis? Elon Musk’s curious politics revealed
“I prefer to stay out of politics.” Those were Elon Musk’s words when forced in September 2021 to respond to a claim by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that he supported the state’s anti-abortion laws.
If he really does prefer to stay out of politics, however, Musk has a funny way of showing it. Over his many years of fame as the chief executive of Tesla, SpaceX, and now Twitter, the South African-born tycoon has attacked everyone and everything from Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders through individual regulatory officials to Covid rules, trade unions, and “pronouns”.
Since 2022, his public political stances have taken a sharp rightward turn as he declared his support for the Republican Party, aligned himself with far-right activists on Twitter, disparaged transgender rights, embraced conservative conspiracy theories, and pledged to save civilisation from the “woke mind virus”.
His activities appear to have earned him the patronage of Florida’s GOP governor Ron DeSantis, who was announcing that he is running for president during a conversation with Musk in Twitter’s audio panel service Spaces on Wednesday 24 May.
Read more:
What are Elon Musk’s political beliefs?
Is Elon Musk Republican or Democrat?
Can DeSantis win? What do the polls say?
Eric Garcia writes:
Much of Mr DeSantis’s case for being president has focused on electability, with his pitch being that he is the only Republican candidate who can beat President Joe Biden. Similarly, Mr DeSantis has sold himself as a conservative warrior who has passed legislation restricting abortion access and curtailing how sexual orientation and gender identity are taught in schools.
At the same time, his donors argue that his relative youth – at age 44, he is the youngest male governor in the country – as well as his focus on the environment, could help him appeal to moderate voters.
Read more:
Can DeSantis win? This is what the polls say
The florida governor poses the most credible threat to Trump, but his numbers have declined
Trump fans mock DeSantis campaign site logo as he enters 2024 race
“Biggest communications blunder”?
DeSantis campaign site logo mocked as he enters presidential race
‘Using a swamp creature as a teaser for your presidential campaign seems like quite the misstep’
‘Pudding fingers’: The truth behind the story
As Ron DeSantis announces his presidential campaign, his main rival Donald Trump has seized on the rumour that the Florida Governor has been spotted eating pudding with his bare hands.
This is the bizarre story behind the saga that’s now been turned into a campaign insult in the burgeoning fight between the ex-president and his former ally.
Read on:
The truth behind the bizarre Ron DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ claim
Former staffer says it’s ‘interesting that the governor didn’t flat out deny eating pudding with three fingers’
Anti-DeSantis protesters demonstrate outside Miami hotel amid meeting of governor’s donors
Protesters demonstrated outside a luxury hotel in Miami as wealth donors to newly announced 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis met.
The protest assembled outside the city’s Four Seasons hotel hours before Mr DeSantis announced his bid for the presidency in a chaotic Twitter event with Elon Musk. Mr DeSantis was not actually present at the hotel, according to the Miami Herald.
The Four Seasons crowd – which seemingly numbered around 100 protesters, according to the Miami Herald – chanted “F*** DeSantis” as the meeting took place.
Graeme Massie reports:
Anti-DeSantis protesters demonstrate outside luxury Miami hotel
Protest came hours before Florida governor announced bid at chaotic Twitter event
Can DeSantis win the White House as he won Florida?
John Bowden profiles the Yale-educated governor who has become the highest-profile Republican seeking to dethrone Donald Trump.
The War on Terror made DeSantis Florida’s anti-woke warrior. Can it win in 2024?
Yale-educated governor is the highest profile Republican seeking to dethrone Donald Trump, writes John Bowden
Trump campaign launches new ad after DeSantis formally enters 2024 race
Donald Trump’s campaign launched a new ad on Twitter taking aim at Ron DeSantis moments after the Florida governor announced his formal bid for the 2024 presidency.
The ad includes images of Mr DeSantis with president Joe Biden and asks: “Why would we ever settle for Trump imposters?”
It also includes a clip of Mr DeSantis sitting with a child and pointing to a Trump campaign sign as the governor is heard reading, “Make America Great Again.”
Can DeSantis beat Trump in the primaries?
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia write:
He’s a ubiquitous presence in conservative media with a reputation as an anti-woke warrior who has used a compliant state legislature to make Florida a mecca for Trump-era Republicanism.
But if Ron DeSantis wants to be president, he has to defeat Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and prominent Florida politicians aren’t so sure either of those things will ever happen.
Read on:
Can Ron DeSantis beat Donald Trump? These Florida political veterans aren’t so sure
The Florida governor is poised to launch a presidential campaign, but many Sunshine State veterans tell Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia they aren’t sure he can best Donald Trump
DeSantis campaign says it has raised $1m in an hour after White House launch
Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign raised $1m in one hour on Wednesday following his 2024 presidential announcement, a spokesperson has said.
Bryan Griffin, who resigned as the governor’s spokesperson recently to join his political operation, said the funds were raised online.
“There was so much enthusiasm for Governor DeSantis’ vision for our Great American Comeback that he literally busted up the internet,” he said in a tweet.
“Washington is next. $1 million raised online in one hour... and counting!”
