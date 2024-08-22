DNC 2024 live: Kamala Harris to close out convention after ‘coach’ Tim Walz gives powerful ‘pep talk’
Kamala Harris to give formal acceptance speech tonight after speeches from Rev Al Sharpton and Republican Adam Kinzinger
Kamala Harris will finally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination to be its 2024 presidential candidate on Thursday as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago reaches its climax.
Her running mate Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination on Wednesday, delivering a moving speech that brought his family to tears as he told them: “Hope, Gus and Gwen – you are my entire world and I love you.”
Walz was met with cheers and chants of “Coach! Coach! Coach!” as he took to the stage and declared: “Never underestimate a public school teacher.”
“It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we have the ball, we’re driving down the field and boy do we have the right team,” the former football coach concluded.
“Kamala Harris is ready! Our job for everyone watching is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and the tackling.”
Former president Bill Clinton, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi and Democratic rising stars Pete Buttigieg, Wes Moore, Hakeem Jeffries and Josh Shapiro all spoke at the United Center on Wednesday, with musical performances by Stevie Wonder and John Legend.
‘You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand!’
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed Kamala Harris’ record defending the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans — and channeled the movie star and gun rights activist Charlton Heston to deliver a message to Republicans who are trying to take away those rights.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Michigan AG: 'Pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand!'
‘I know that whether she’s attorney general or president of the United States, Kamala Harris will always be in our corner,’ Dana Nessel told the crowd on the third night of the DNC
Trump campaign deletes video using Harris’s campaign anthem Freedom after Beyoncé sent cease-and-desist letter
Donald Trump’s campaign has quietly deleted a video of the former president using Kamala Harris’s campaign anthem Freedom after Beyoncé sent a cease-and-desist letter.
Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung posted a video on X on Tuesday of the Republican nominee stepping off the plane in Michigan with Beyoncé’s hit song playing in the background.
Now, the post has been removed.
Rhian Lubin has the story.
Trump campaign deletes video using Freedom after Beyoncé sent cease-and-desist letter
Steven Cheung posted a video on X of the Republican nominee stepping off the plane in Michigan with Beyoncé’s hit song Freedom playing in the background
Hotties for Harris and Project 2025 condoms: The DNC is courting Gen Z
“We were expecting a funeral — we got a Taylor Swift show instead,” one campaign staffer tells Andrew Feinberg as he reports on the vibe shift at the Democratic National Convention.
Hotties for Harris and Project 2025 condoms: What I saw at the DNC's Gen Z events
‘We were expecting a funeral — we got a Taylor Swift show instead,’ one campaign staffer tells Andrew Feinberg as he reports on the vibe shift at the Democratic National Convention
Watch: The Swiftie taking the DNC by storm
Meet the Swiftie taking the DNC by storm
Meet the Taylor Swift fan taking the Democratic National Committee by storm. Kelly Jacobs, a delegate from Mississippi, explained that she is a “political fashionista” as she showed off her impressive outfit - featuring images of Swift and Kamala Harris - to The Independent. She has also been passing out “Swiftie voter bracelets” at the convention in Chicago. “Young women need to show up to vote, they will help us win the election,” Ms Jacobs said, adding that she would like to see Taylor endorse Vice President Harris ahead of the November election.
SNL’s Kenan Thompson slams Republicans over Project 2025
Myriam Page has more on the Heritgage Foundation proposals Trump is trying to distance himself from and which Democrats continue to have a lot of fun with in Chicago.
SNL's Kenan Thompson trolls Republicans over Project 2025 in DNC speech
’Mostly importantly you can stop it from ever happening by electing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States,’ the comedian told the crowd on Wednesday night
Uncommitted activists stage sit-in at DNC
After a request to give a Palestinian speaker a slot at the Democratic National Convention was denied yesterday, activists from the Uncommitted movement staged a sit-in protest to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Here’s Rhian Lubin’s report on the disbanding of the Muslim Women for Harris-Walz group for the same reason.
Muslim Women for Harris-Walz disbands after Palestinian speaker refused slot at DNC
Uncommitted delegates descended on Chicago and urged Kamala Harris’s campaign to host a Palestinian American speaker on the main stage at the convention
Watch: Former students share their favorite memories of Tim Walz
Clinton hits Trump on ‘endless tributes’ to Hannibal Lecter
The 42nd president asked an important question yesterday when he wondered aloud what the rest of the world “is supposed to make of these endless tributes to the ‘late, great Hannibal Lecter’?”
Here’s more from Harry Fletcher.
Bill Clinton roasts Trump for his 'endless tributes' to Hannibal Lecter
Bill Clinton summed up how many of us were feeling when he made a joke about Donald Trump’s bizarre obsession with Hannibal Lecter at the Democratic National Convention.The former president was making a speech on Wednesday night (August 21) when he discussed Trump’s recent habit of discussing “the l...
Democratic convention night two ratings far surpass Trump’s RNC
Viewership of the Democratic National Convention spiked on its second night and peaked at an average of 20.6 million viewers, up from 20m on Monday, according to Nielsen.
As with Monday, the measurements were taken from 12 TV networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, Scripps News, CNN, CNNe, FOX Business, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS.
Tuesday’s convention featured speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama.
During the former president’s address, according to Nielsen, viewership jumped above the night’s average, to reach 21.6m.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Democratic convention night-two ratings far surpass Trump's RNC following Obamas
During former president Barack Obama’s speech on Tuesday, viewership jumped above the night’s average, to reach 21.6 million
Walz and Doug Emhoff relishing campaign bromance
Harris’s running mate appears to have become fast friends with the Second Gentleman over the last 16 days.
