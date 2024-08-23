DNC 2024 live: Beyonce to appear as mystery guest, report says; Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address
Latest coverage as the vice president is set to make a case for her presidential candidacy on the final night
Louise Thomas
Editor
Kamala Harris will finally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination to be its 2024 presidential candidate on Thursday as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago reaches its climax.
Her running mate Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination on Wednesday, delivering a moving speech that brought his family to tears as he told them: “Hope, Gus and Gwen – you are my entire world and I love you.”
Walz was met with cheers and chants of “Coach! Coach! Coach!” as he took to the stage and declared: “Never underestimate a public school teacher.”
“It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we have the ball, we’re driving down the field and boy do we have the right team,” the former football coach concluded.
“Kamala Harris is ready! Our job for everyone watching is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and the tackling.”
Former president Bill Clinton, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi and Democratic rising stars Pete Buttigieg, Wes Moore, Hakeem Jeffries and Josh Shapiro all spoke at the United Center on Wednesday, with musical performances by Stevie Wonder and John Legend.
DNC night four: In summary
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention! Let's get caught up:
- Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren shed tears as she took to the stage to huge cheers. Warren highlighted the difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump when it comes to economic policy – branded the former president “the felon.”
- Rumors of a special “mystery guest” continue to run wild with speculation that global megastars Beyonce or Taylor Swift may make an appearance later in the evening.
- Vice President Kamala Harris will make the final speech of the night to accept the Democratic nomination for president. She is expected to discuss her upbringing and parents; plans to tackle social issues such as abortion; and deliver a blistering takedown of Donald Trump.
Big cheer as Steph Curry appears via video message
A big cheer went up in the convention hall as NBA star and Olympic basketball champion Steph Curry appeared via video message, Andrew Feinberg reports.
Kamala Harris reveals favorite song in Track Star episode
Kamala Harris revealed one of her favorite songs in a recent episode of popular social media series Track Stars.
The vice president discussed jazz legend Miles Davis, Bay Area rapper Too Short, and Stevie Wonder, who she described as “a good friend.”
“This is the most music I’ve listened to in a while,” Harris said, adding that she’s been “a bit busy” recently.
Towards the end of the episode she was asked about a song she thought everyone should know about. Harris said that Everybody Loves The Sunshine by Roy Ayers, was “one of my favorites.”
Youngest member of congress draws attention to issues of Gen Z
Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of congress, from Florida, addressed the DNC.
The 27-year-old used his remarks to draw attention to issues that mattered to younger generations, including climate change.
Al Sharpton welcomes the exonerated Central Park Five onto DNC stage
Deb Haaland addresses the convention
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, is now adressing the DNC.
Cats or kids? Women at the DNC react to JD Vance
Cats or kids? Women at the DNC react to JD Vance
Speaking to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2021, JD Vance infamously claimed that America was run by “childless cat ladies”. Those words have stuck with the now-running mate for Donald Trump. Parents and... cat parents... alike haven’t forgotten. So, The Independent took to headed out at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to ask delegates and party members whether they have cats or kids; both or neither; and what they think of the Hillbilly Elegy author. This not-so-scientific study came to one specific conclusion: These ladies don’t much care for JD, or what he has to say about women.
Beyonce to be mystery performer at DNC – reports
Beyonce will be the mystery performer at the final night of the DNC, according to reports.
Multiple outlets reported that the multi-Grammy award winning artist will perform at the convention in Chicago as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party’s nomination to run for president.
Harris has previously used Beyonce’s hit song Freedom at her campaign rallies.
Members of the ‘Central Park Five’ address the DNC
When five Black and Latino teenagers were wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in New York City’s Central Park in 1989, he bought a full-page statement in The New York Daily News on 1 May, 1989, titled “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!”
“I want to hate these murderers and I always will,” he wrote in 1989. “I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them, I am looking to punish them.”
He has since refused to recant or apologize for those statements. Their convictions were vacated in 2002, and the city paid $41 million in 2014 to settle a civil rights lawsuit.
One of those teens, Yusef Salaam, now 50, spent nearly seven years in prison for his wrongful conviction. Last year, he was recently elected to New York’s City Council, representing Harlem.
He is now on the stage at the DNC — endorsing the woman running against the man who wanted him jailed.
Salaam is joined by three of the other exonerated men from the case: Korey Wise, Raymond Santana and Kevin Richardson.
Reverend Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader who advocated for the men, introduced them as “the exonerated five.”
