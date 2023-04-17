✕ Close Recording captures Giuliani admitting he doesn’t know about Dominion voting machines

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first hearing in the high-profile $1.6bn defamation trial against Fox brought by Dominion Voting Systems has been delayed by a Delaware judge.

Opening arguments in the blockbuster defamation trial against Fox News were scheduled for today.

But the conclusion of the jury selection process and beginning of the opening statements were pushed to tomorrow morning at 9am ET, according to a statement from Delaware Superior Court.

The delay could be linked to the fact that Fox News is pursuing settlement talks with Dominion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. This development was also reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

Attorneys for the right-wing media network were set to defend Fox against Dominion’s argument that false statements about the company in the wake of the 2020 presidential election were defamatory and cost Dominion significant business and reputational harm.

Dominion’s extensive filings leading up to the trial stitched together a much larger picture of the Fox organisation, its decision-making, and its concerns over declining viewership with competition from other right-wing networks that indulged the former president’s conspiracy theories.