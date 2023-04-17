Dominion trial: Fox News defamation lawsuit delayed as network pursues ‘settlement talks’
Dominion Voting Systems alleges Fox’s ‘airing of falsehoods’ caused significant business and reputational harm
The first hearing in the high-profile $1.6bn defamation trial against Fox brought by Dominion Voting Systems has been delayed by a Delaware judge.
Opening arguments in the blockbuster defamation trial against Fox News were scheduled for today.
But the conclusion of the jury selection process and beginning of the opening statements were pushed to tomorrow morning at 9am ET, according to a statement from Delaware Superior Court.
The delay could be linked to the fact that Fox News is pursuing settlement talks with Dominion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. This development was also reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.
Attorneys for the right-wing media network were set to defend Fox against Dominion’s argument that false statements about the company in the wake of the 2020 presidential election were defamatory and cost Dominion significant business and reputational harm.
Dominion’s extensive filings leading up to the trial stitched together a much larger picture of the Fox organisation, its decision-making, and its concerns over declining viewership with competition from other right-wing networks that indulged the former president’s conspiracy theories.
The beginning of the most closely-watched US defamation case in years brought, by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, has been pushed back by a day.
A source familiar with the matter said Fox was pursuing settlement talks with the company which makes electronic voting machines.
Dominion has sued Fox Corp and Fox News for $1.6bn defamation over the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election.
“The court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, 18 April 2023 at 9.00am (1pm GMT),” Judge Eric Davis said in a statement last night.
The judge did not provide a reason for the delay.
“I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9.00am in Courtroom 7E,” he added.
Judge Davis had said on Thursday he expected to conclude jury selection on Monday and to proceed to opening statements.
Dominion and Fox declined to comment on the delay.
